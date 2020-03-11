Seiko recreates three of its most iconic dive watches for a big anniversary

Seiko has recreated three of its most iconic diving watches to celebrate 55 years since the company’s first diver’s timepiece.

The trio includes modern reincarnations of the Seiko Diver from 1965, the Professional Diver from 1968, and the Professional Diver 600m of 1975, photographed below.

Sitting alongside the revived trio is what Seiko is calling a modern reinterpretation of the 1965 Diver, with a stainless steel case and bracelet.

First, we have the 1965 Diver recreation, which is powered by a self-winding calibre 8L55 movement with 37 jewels and a power reserve of 55 hours.

The 39.9mm watch has a steel case with sapphire crystal, screw-down crown and case back, a blue silicone strap intended to mimic the fabric of the original, and water resistance to 200 meters.

This model is limited to 1,100 units worldwide and is priced at €6,500.

Next up we have the 1968 Professional Diver’s 300m recreation, which uses the same calibre 8L35 automatic movement. The stainless steel case measures 44.8mm across and is 15.7mm thick, with a dual-curved sapphire crystal.

There’s a date complication at three o’clock and the crown is at the unusual four o’clock position. Being a diving watch, it has a unidirectional rotating bezel. Production will also be limited to 1,100 units worldwide, and the price is €7,000.

Finally for the recreation trio is the 1975 Professional Diver’s 600m, which uses a different calibre 8L35 automatic movement with 26 jewels and 50 hours of power reserve. The watch features a titanium inner case and steel bezel, sapphire crystal, and water resistance to a massive 1,000 metres.

A large timepiece, the Diver’s 600m measures in at 52.3mm across and 17.2mm thick. As with the other two models, the strap is made from blue silicone and production is limited to 1,100 examples. The price is €4,500.

Lastly, Seiko has announced a ‘modern reinterpretation’ of its 1965 Diver, which uses the calibre 6R35 automatic movement with 24 jewels and a long 70 hours of power reserve. The 40.5mm case and bracelet are stainless steel, water resistance is 200 metres, and it is priced at €1,350. Production is capped at a more generous 5,500 units.

