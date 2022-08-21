Sega, take my money: the Sega Mega Drive 2 Mini is coming to the EU with these great games

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The best gaming consoles are getting a new rival in 2022. It may not have the power of the PS5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch, but it doesn't need them. The Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 is made to play some of the oldest, and best, video games of all time – and one of the worst too.

You're familiar with Pavlov's dogs, who associated a ringing bell with food and would start to salivate when they heard it. I'm Pavlov's gamer, trained to associate the "Say-gaaaaaah" sting with fun. And the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 is definitely going to be fun. Sega has now confirmed the games we'll see on the console when it launches in the UK later this year, and there are 60 of them including some absolute classics.

What games are coming to the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2?

Of the 60 titles announced by Sega, the ones I'm really interested in include After Burner 2 and Alien Soldier, OutRun and Phantasy Star 2, Rolling Thunder 2 and Space Harrier 2. But there are lots more across all genres including platforming and beat-'em-ups, Ecco The Dolphin and even the controversial (back in the day) Night Trap, which has the dubious honour of being considered one of the very worst video games ever made. But the vast majority of the selection here is really good, and in some cases the games are sequels to ones that shipped with the first Sega Mega Drive Mini.

We really loved the first generation console, not just because of its retro joys but because of its excellent portability: it's a brilliant thing to chuck in a bag when you're travelling, connecting to any TV or monitor in just seconds.

The Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 will launch in Europe on 27 October, the same day the Genesis Mini goes on sale in the US. We don't know the price yet but it's expected to be a bit more expensive than the first-gen model, which cost £80; expect a price somewhere around £100.

Sega Mega Drive Mini 2: the full list of games

Mega Drive games

After Burner II

Alien Soldier

Atomic Runner

Bonanza Bros.

ClayFighter

Crusader of Centy

Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf

Earthworm Jim 2

Elemental Master

Fatal Fury 2

Gain Ground

Golden Axe II

Granada

Hellfire

Herzog Zwei

Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar

Midnight Resistance

OutRun

OutRunners

Phantasy Star II

Populous

Rainbow Islands

Ranger-X

Ristar

Rolling Thunder 2

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining Force II

Shining in the Darkness

Sonic 3D Blast

Splatterhouse 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Hang-On

Super Street Fighter II The New Challengers

The Ooze

The Revenge of Shinobi

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

Truxton

VectorMan 2

Viewpoint

Virtua Racing

Warsong

Sega CD games

Ecco the Dolphin (Sega CD)

Ecco: The Tides of Time (Sega CD)

Final Fight CD (Sega CD)

Mansion of Hidden Souls (Sega CD)

Night Striker (Sega CD)

Night Trap (Sega CD)

Robo Aleste (Sega CD)

Sewer Shark (Sega CD)

Shining Force CD (Sega CD)

Silpheed (Sega CD)

Sonic The Hedgehog CD (Sega CD)

The Ninja Warriors (Sega CD)

Bonus games

Devi & Pi

Fantasy Zone

Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier)

Spatter

Star Mobile

Super Locomotive

VS Puyo Puyo Sun