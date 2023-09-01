Sculpt your abs and lower body with this seated resistance band workout

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re looking for a straight-forward, yet effective lower body workout that you can do straight from home, look no further, this one's for you. Not only will it take you 20 minutes, but all it requires is one of our favourite pieces of home gym equipment , a small loop resistance band and a chair. Plus, these exercises will work your abs too, so you're killing two birds with one stone — result!

Good quality resistance bands are, in our humble opinion, one of the best pieces of equipment you can add to your home gym. Not only are they super affordable, but they’re incredibly compact too, making them easy to store or take away with you. Studies have also shown that using resistance bands are effective to increase strength and muscle size, giving you that defined ‘toned look’, while one study has even revealed they’re just as effective as using dumbbells and weight machines.

As well as a small resistance band (also known as a ‘booty band’), you’re going to need to grab a chair. This is because all these exercises are performed seated and many require the band to be looped around the leg of the chair. You’ve got seven exercises altogether and you’ll aim for 10 to 12 reps of each exercise (on each side where applicable). Take your time and don’t rush through these movements, so that you are really able to connect with the muscles that you’re using. Here’s your workout:

Hip flexor crunch

Hip flexor oblique crunch

Seated side step

Leg extension

Hip extension

V-sit abduction

Seated abduction

If you only have a very light resistance band, then try doing the movement within three seconds, hold it for one, then slowly return it back to the starting position.

As we mentioned earlier, we love a resistance band workout here at T3 so, if you want more, we've got plenty! Including this fast, full-body banded workout, that will also take you around 20 minutes, or this floor resistance band workout that'll strengthen your entire upper body.