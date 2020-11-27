Save up to £400 on Arlo Ultra 4K security cameras in Amazon Black Friday deals

Some of the best Black Friday deals this year have been on smart home and smart home security. This Black Friday security camera deal from Arlo is particularly good: it takes a whopping £400 off the usual price of a complete four-camera home security system. That’s a massive saving on a system that delivers great video quality, easy installation and lots of useful features, and there’s more than a third off the entire range so you can save on one, two and three-camera kits too.

Arlo’s cameras deliver 4K UHD video, enabling you to zoom in and see details, and they’re HDR too. With 180-degree fields of vision, enhanced night vision and even integrated spotlights they’re ideal for any kind of property, and their wire-free and weather-resistant design means they can go almost anywhere. Arlo smart security cameras work with Apple HomeKit, Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

Arlo Ultra 1 Camera System | Was £499.99 | Now £289.99 | Save £160 at Amazon

With £160 off this single-camera system is a great entry-level security system. It includes Arlo’s Ultra SmartHub, so you can connect more cameras if you decide to add more later. The Ultra camera offers UHD HDR quality, digital assistant support, auto-zoom and motion tracking, enhanced colour night vision and an integrated spotlight to ward off potential intruders.View Deal

Arlo Ultra 2 Camera System | Was £699.99 | Now £449.99 | Save £250 at Amazon

As you’d expect, the Arlo Ultra 2 Camera System gives you everything in the 1 Camera System plus a second wire-free, weather resistant camera so you can have multiple cameras indoors or one inside and one outside. The system is modular so you can add more cameras later for even more security.View Deal

Arlo Ultra 3 Camera System | Was £899.99 | Now £579.99 | Save £320 at Amazon

What’s even better than two wire-free UHD 4K cameras? Three wire-free UHD 4K cameras. Once again the Camera System includes high quality cameras with motion tracking, auto zoom, colour night vision and integrated spotlights, and with three cameras you can cover a huge amount of your property. View Deal

Arlo Ultra 4 Camera System | Was £1149.99 | Now £749.99 | Save £400 at Amazon

The top of the range Ultra 4 Camera System is usually over £1100, so this is a really massive saving: with £400 off it’s just £749.99, which is an exceptionally low price for such a powerful multi-camera system. Four cameras give you maximum coverage and maximum flexibility, and everything’s included: even the mounting screws.View Deal

We rate Arlo’s smart security cameras very highly – they were our pick for the best smart security camera system – but as our Arlo Pro review noted they can be very, very expensive so these big discounts are very welcome indeed.

We described Arlo’s range as “the Iron Man of smart security, offering powerful technical capabilities in a slick package that makes it easy to unleash that power (and looks great at the same time). With over a third off single and multi-camera setups this Iron Man is a lot more affordable.

While Arlo’s cameras are very powerful they’re not very difficult to set up. Instead of connecting individually to your router, they connect to Arlo’s hub – so installation is very similar to setting up Hue smart bulbs or similar smart home tech.

