Save up to 60% off Braun hair & grooming tools in Amazon's January sale

We’re officially in January and that can only mean one thing – New Year sales! For those of you who have Christmas money to spend, Amazon has incredible discounts on bestselling products in their New Year sale.

The best deals from the Amazon sale are on grooming and hair removal appliances from leading manufacturer Braun. Braun has received huge price cuts from Amazon, saving customers up to 65% off on the latest and greatest Braun devices.

These discounts are on trimmers, shavers and epilators for both men and women. Braun tools are great purchases, as they're often well made, reliable, and will last a long time.

But be quick – the Braun deals end soon. These price cuts are some of the biggest we’ve ever seen from Braun so if you’re wanting to start a new hair removal routine for the New Year, Amazon has you covered.

To browse all Braun grooming and hair removal discounts, click the link above. If you want to know more about Braun and their top products, we’ve highlighted our favourite 5 discounts below:

Braun Silk-épil 5 Epilator: was £109.99, now £54.99 at Amazon Braun Silk-épil 5 Epilator: was £109.99, now £54.99 at Amazon

The epilator has truly made a comeback, rivalling the likes of laser, waxing and shaving. If you’re new to epilating or you’re an expert, the Braun Silk-épil 5 Epilator is a handy 3-in-1 device that features the epilator, shaver and bikini trimmer. It has micro-grip tweezer technology so you can get a close shave and precise lines. The epilator comes with a massage cap for a painless sensitive shave – and you can save £55 on it at Amazon.

Braun FaceSpa Face Epilator: was £129.99, now £79.99 at Amazon Braun FaceSpa Face Epilator: was £129.99, now £79.99 at Amazon

The Braun FaceSpa Face Epilator is an all-in-one beauty device that tackles hair removal, skin cleansing and stimulation. If you find stray hairs or fluff on your face that you want to get rid of, you can easily use the face epilator to gently remove them. Not only that, you can use the FaceSpa Epilator as part of your skincare routine, as the different attachments cleanse, tone and smooth your skin to enhance blood circulation and complexion.

Braun Series 7 Electric Shaver: was £349.99, now £149.99 at Amazon Braun Series 7 Electric Shaver: was £349.99, now £149.99 at Amazon

Save £210 on the Braun Series 7 Electric Shaver. The Series 7 is one of the most recent models from Braun, just behind the Series 9. It’s an impressive and effective shaver that has multiple attachments and features, including the 4-in-1 Shaver, SmartCare Centre, Beard Trimmer and Stubble Trimmer. The Series 7 has 360-degree adaptation for a smooth shave that reaches even the trickier and denser areas of the face and beard.

Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5: was £610, now £289.99 at Amazon Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5: was £610, now £289.99 at Amazon

The latest version of Braun's IPL machine is compact, safe, painless and simple to use. SensoAdapt sensors match the intensity of light to your skin tone, and there's a small head to swap on for more precise areas. We praised the Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5 in our review, giving it a well-deserved 5-stars.