Save up to £270 on a new Mac plus get free Beats headphones - if you're a student or teacher

Apple is offering some great deals on new Macs during the Back to School period. If you're looking to buy a new Mac for school, college or university then there are some pretty good offers. And they're available for teachers and other staff, too.

Shop at the Apple Store for Education and you can save up to £270 on a new Mac, and up to £59 on a new iPad.

You can trade in your current Mac and get up to £845 for your current one.

Education pricing is available to current and newly accepted university students, parents buying for university students, and teachers and staff at all levels.

For UK students, check out the back to school website . Students in the US should visit Apple's back to school website

Get free Beats headphones

Students can also get a free set of Beats wireless headphones when you buy any new MacBook, the iMac or Mac Pro (don't buy the Mac Pro as it's getting replaced soon).

The 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are also included in the free Beats deal.

You can choose from the Beats X, Beats Solo3, or Powerbeats3 headphones.

Example Back to School Mac deals

There are plenty of deals to be had. For example, a MacBook that costs $1,299 is available for $1,249 (with a free pair of Beats headphones) for students. In the UK you could pay £772.80 for a MacBook that usually costs £899.

If you're after an iPad, the iPad Pro can be bought with a student discount, with prices starting at $629 /£522/ AU$949 . Meanwhile, the entry-level new iPad is available to students for $309 /£321.60/ AU$439 .

For the MacBook Pro, the prices start at $1249 /£1124.40/ AU$1829 .

For UK students you can get a MacBook Air with a student discount for £854.40, down from £949 and in the US you can get a MacBook Air from $849 . For Australians, the MacBook Air starts at AU$1,429 .

