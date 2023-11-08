Save £2,500 on this stunning luxury watch in early Black Friday deal

Every now and again, you deserve to treat yourself. Whether it's to celebrate a milestone – maybe a significant birthday or a big professional achievement – or just because you fancy a treat, picking up a snazzy new watch is a great choice.

If you want to snag a new watch, there's no better time to do it than right now. With Black Friday looming, there are a host of brilliant early Black Friday watch deals to be had.

This one, though, is one of the best available right now. You can pick up the stunning Baume et Mercier Clifton Baumatic with an 18ct gold case and snag a £2,500 saving – just £4,700 at Jura Watches!

Baume et Mercier Clifton Baumatic: was £7,200 , now £4,700 at Jura Watches

Save a whopping £2,500 on the Baume et Mercier Clifton Baumatic at Jura Watches. Enjoy a serious luxury watch, with an 18ct gold case and an in-house movement, all for under £5,000.

That's a serious watch for the money. This Clifton Baumatic features an 18ct pink gold case, with a 39mm diameter and sits just 10.74mm thick.

Inside, you'll find the in-house Baumatic movement. That packs in a whopping 120 hours of power reserve, meaning you could leave this unworn for up to five days and still find it keeping good time.

That movement is also COSC certified, for chronometer grade accuracy. You can take a look at it through a display case back, which also shows off the sumptuous rose gold toned rotor.

So, who is this watch for? Well, obviously you'll need to have a bit of spare cash. Even with a whopping £2,500 discount, this is the best part of £5,000. It's also not at all a flashy watch. This is understated in the best possible way – it's elegant and classy, without being gauche.

If you wear a suit to the office five days a week, this is definitely a no brainer. Likewise, though, it could pair with all but the most casual of outfits to some degree. Anything on the smart side of smart casual would work.

In short, if you're in the market for a luxury dress watch, this is the one to buy.