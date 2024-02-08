Save £100 on these top-rated Garmin AMOLED smartwatches while you can

When it comes to smartwatches the choice of brands is endless. But one smartwatch brand that dominates the market is Garmin watches. Popular among athletes, fitness enthusiasts and adventurer seekers, these watches are renowned for their advanced tracking features and rugged design.

Right now, two of the top-rated AMOLED Garmin watches have £100 off – the Garmin Venu 2, which you can get £268.07 and the Garmin Venu 2 Plus, now £299 .

Garmin Venu 2: was £368 , now £268.07 Save £100 on the Garmin Venu 2 at Amazon. This stunning smartwatch has 11 days battery life, a multitude of preloaded workouts and memory to store songs from Spotify and Deezer offline.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus: was £399 , now £299 Save £100 on the Garmin Venu 2 Plus at Currys. With additional features, such as a call feature and voice control, take this watch to the next level.

Obviously the best cheap Garmin watch deals are around Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime day, so this is a pretty decent saving for this time of the year.

The Garmin Venu 2 is one of the best fitness trackers with a beautiful AMOLED display, decent battery life (11 days), smooth touch interactions and heap loads of health and wellness features, including heart tracking, sleep score, Pulse Ox, breathwork activities etc. It was even awarded it the T3 Platinum Award for its performance and design.

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus, however, is very similar but as the 'plus' implies, it has a couple of added features that the Venu 2 doesn’t. These include voice assistant control and a call feature, so you can make and take phone calls. It even has a little built-in speaker so you can play music out loud, if you fancy. The battery life doesn’t match up to the Garmin Venu 2 (the Plus only has 9 days).

Either way, they’re still two great watches at two fantastic prices, you’ll just have to decide whether those extra features are worth the extra buck. Still unsure? Check out our deep dive comparison into the Garmin Venu 2 and Venu 2 Plus.