Save over £60 on iPad Pro deals on Amazon before Black Friday

Apple's iPad Pro is, without a doubt, the best tablet around for most people: if you're looking to replace your laptop, the iPad Pro is the device that is going to help you do that.

For many people, it's not inconceivable that an iPad could replace their laptop; if your main tasks revolve around text editing, or moderate photo and video editing, then it's well worth giving the iPad Pro a shot. With a huge, beautiful display on both models, there's plenty of room for whatever you want to do.

On the flip side, the iPad Pro is indisputable a fantastic tablet too: if you crave the portability of a screen with no laptop baggage attached, look no further. While Apple does sell smaller iPads, we would recommend spending the extra on the higher-end, bigger-screened models, including the new iPad Air.

iPad Pro runs Apple's iPadOS 14, a new version of iOS that includes loads of fantastic productivity-boosting, tablet-specific features, like improved multi-tasking for whizzing around different workflows, redesigned widgets, Mac-like search, and support for Apple's Pencil and Magic Keyboard (both sold separately).

So, let's jump into the iPad Pro deals...

If you're looking to spice things up work-wise, then swapping out your trusty laptop for an iPad is definitely one way to go. Apple has worked hard to make the Pro as powerful and capable as possible, with some fantastic results.

