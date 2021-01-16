Save over £200 on LG's 48-inch LG CX OLED TV – its first big discount ever!

Just when you thought cheap TV deals had been left back in the Boxing Day sales, along comes a deal that means grabbing an LG CX OLED TV for £1279. Sevenoaks Sound & Vision has reduced the 48-inch LG CX OLED TV from £1499 to £1279 with an offer code. All you need to do is enter the code GDSAVE200 at the 'got a voucher code?' section before the checkout.

We rate LG's CX range as the best OLED TV for most people for a damn good reason – it was already impressive enough at the recommended retail price. Getting those rich OLED blacks and brilliant contrast has never been at this low a price so expect this 48-inch deal to go fast. Plus if 55-inch screens have always seemed a little too big, this is the perfect offer to make sure you don't just take over an entire wall.

The LG CX range is also top of our best gaming TVs list thanks to its HDMI 2.1 functionality straight out of the box. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X have the capability to output 4K at 120fps, which is happily supported by the CX range. HDMI 2.1 also means that both Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) are supported for smooth, lag free gaming.

• LG OLED48CX5LC 48-inch TV | Was £1499 | Now £1279 | Save £220 at Sevenoaks



As we said in our LG CX review, this is a screen with serious visual chops; "LG seems to have worked very hard on the balance between achieving truly inky blacks and retaining shadow detail. So black levels look slightly deeper than they did on the C9, while shadow detailing is significantly more satisfying than it was on last year’s B9. Dark scenes thus look much more consistently natural, immersive and consistent."

• See our picks of the best TVs of all kinds

• See the best OLED TVs

• Upgrade your sound with the best soundbars

The LG CX range has features, quite frankly, to spare. LG's Alpha 9 Processor means excellent upscaling, great skin tones and audio processing, and Dolby Vision and Dolby Vision IQ mean that even when you're in the brightest room, the HDR will react accordingly to adjust the picture.

And streaming wise, there's plenty to watch too. The usual suspects Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ are all here alongside the rarer Apple TV app if you're intent on streaming as much Ted Lasso as possible (you should be). There's also support for AirPlay 2 if you want to stream from your Apple devices too. So not a bad line up… This will go fast.