Save on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active in this early Black Friday deal

The best couple of weeks for shoppers have arrived: Black Friday deals are already kicking off, meaning you can score deep discounts on everything from tech to fashion to cameras. That thing you've had your eye on? There's most likely a deal running. A good example: Samsung is offering up to £30 off its Galaxy Watch Active range.

Samsung has been working hard on its Galaxy Watch range in recent years, even going as far as breaking away from Google's Wear OS to develop its own, called Tizen, that includes many of the same features but with a few twists. The hardware, too, has been developed and refined, offering a super high quality experience.

Whatever you're into, whether it's running or checking notifications in the office, the Galaxy Watch Active has you covered. The stylish design will go with any outfit and there's water resistance as standard. Activities are tracked and logged and Samsung offers guidance on how to improve your performance if you should want it.

If you've been tempted by an Apple Watch in the past, Samsung's smartwatches are well worth a look. Let's jump into the deals.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (Rose Gold) | was £199 | now £169 | save £30 from Amazon

The most basic version of the Galaxy Watch Active is, in our opinion at least, also one of the most compelling: it has most of the bells and whistles of the newer models, but with a much bigger discount. A perfect first (or second) smartwatch.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (Black) | was £199 | now £169 | save £30 from Amazon

Prefer the Galaxy Watch Active in Black? Again, the most basic version of the Galaxy Watch Active is, in our opinion at least, also one of the most compelling: it has most of the bells and whistles of the newer models, but with a much bigger discount. A perfect first (or second) smartwatch.View Deal

Whether this is your first smartwatch or your fifth, Samsung has a really compelling lineup and the deals in the run-up to Black Friday are pretty unmissable.

Black Friday sales around the web (UK)

T3 guides to the Black Friday sales (UK)