The best Huawei Watch GT 2 deals for May 2020

Launching in late 2019, the Huawei Watch GT 2 is a fitness-focused smartwatch with a great design and a huge battery life of up to two weeks.

The Watch GT 2 features a traditionally-designed watch case with a 24-hour scale etched onto the bezel and a pair of push buttons at two and four o’clock.

Powered by Huawei’s own Kirin A1 chip, the Watch GT 2 promises up to two weeks of battery life, even with constant heart rate monitoring, occasional music streaming, and 90 minutes of exercise per week.

With every feature engaged, including GPS tracking for outdoor running and the watch’s exercise mode activated, battery life is a far more modest 30 hours. Still, that’s pretty impressive for any smartwatch. The smaller 42mm model manages a week of regular use and 15 hours with everything turned on.

Resistant to water and dust, the watch uses what Huawei calls 3D glass, which is “carved by gemstone processing technology” to make it durable. The larger 46mm model has a steel bezel with 24-hour marking around its circumference, while the 42mm model has a far slimmer, blank bezel around the display.

As you’d expect from any smartwatch, the Huawei offers a range of digital faces to pick from, including some that mimic traditional analogue faces, and others that take a more futuristic approach.

Integrated GPS means the watch can track your outdoor running without being connected to a smartphone, and there’s a heart rate monitor on the back that records all day, during exercise, and all night too, enabling sleep tracking.

Water resistance to 5ATM (approximately 50 metres) enables swim tracking with calorie tracking and speed stats. The Watch GT 2 tracks walking, rowing, intensity training, running and cycling too, and there’s even a triathlon mode for logging your transitions between each activity.

There are a wide range of options available in the Watch GT 2 range. These include the larger 46mm Sport, Classic and Elite editions, and the smaller 42mm Sport Classic and Elegant editions.

