Apple Watch Series 9 drops to its lowest price yet in this great Black Friday deal

Apple has only recently launched its stunning Apple Watch Series 9 but there's a great deal on it already.

A couple of retailers have slashed $50 off the latest Watch model in each of its sizes – 41mm and 45mm. You can also get the GPS-only or Cellular variants.

That means you can get yourself the five-star rated smartwatch from just $349. That's for the 41mm model with a number of different strap options.

The 45mm Watch now starts at just $379.

Apple Watch Series 9 – 41mm GPS: was $399 , now $349 at Amazon

The 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 is available with a 13% discount across multiple colours and band options. This is for the GPS-only version. Also available at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 9 - 45mm GPS: was $429 , now $379 at Amazon

Also available in this great Black Friday sale is the Apple Watch Series 9 with the larger 45mm case. It too is for the GPS version. Also available at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 9 – 41mm Cellular: was $499 , now $449 at Amazon

The GPS + Cellular 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 is no stranger to a discount neither. This is with the aluminium case.

Apple Watch Series 9 – 45mm Cellular: was $529 , now $479 at Amazon

Also available with $50 is the 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 with GPS and Cellular connectivity.

Why choose the Apple Watch Series 9?

While the Apple Watch Series 9 looks similar to 2022's Series 8, it has a number of new bells and whistles that make it one of the best smartwatches around.

For starters, it is powered by the Apple S9 SiP processor – the same chip used in the Apple Watch Ultra 2. This enables it to perform functions that were previously not possible.

That includes the new, heavily advertised Double Tap Gesture functionality. You can interact with apps by just tapping your thumb and forefinger together, without touching the Watch at all. The action it enables is dependent on the app, but you could pause or play music, start a stopwatch, or take a photo remotely, for example.

In addition, the Series 9 has a much brighter display – double its predecessor – allowing it to be more easily read in bright daylight. It can also dim to just 1 nit of brightness at night, in to make sure others in a room are not disturbed in their sleep.

Finally, with watchOS 10, there are a tonne of other new features to consider. Combined with the new hardware. they make for the best general Apple Watch yet.