The best TAG Heuer Connected deals for May 2020

Apple may be outselling the entire Swiss watch industry with a single smartwatch, but that doesn’t mean the Swiss are out of the race. TAG Heuer, for example, has been in it from almost the very start, being the first luxury brand to see the potential of smartwatches back in 2015.

New for 2020, the latest iteration of the TAG Heuer Connected borrows much of its design from the rest of the company’s range, and particularly the popular Carrera models.

This means a stainless steel or titanium case (depending on your budget), ceramic bezel, and a display protected by scratch-resistant sapphire instead of regular glass.

There’s a heart rate monitor on the back of that steel case, and inside you’ll find all of the usual smartwatch goodies, including integrated GPS (so you can leave your phone at home while running), a compass and a gyroscope.

TAG Heuer uses Google’s Wear OS operating system, but has garnished it with a range of custom watch faces, all of which help the Connected look like the rest of its Swiss stablemates. If you’re a TAG Heuer fan, you’ll instantly recognise a lot of the digital faces on offer here.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Wear OS runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, and the operating system includes a custom-built sports application. This includes the usual walking, running, cycling, hiking and general fitness tracking, plus a GPS-powered golf app, which has detailed plans of 39,000 courses worldwide and an integrated scorecard system for counting your shots.

All data gathered by the TAG Heuer Connected can be viewed in the company's own smartphone app, or exported to Apple Health, Google Fit or Strava if you prefer.

Battery life is a claimed 20 hours (including one hour of daily exercise), or six hours if you have the watch constantly recording exercise.

The 2020 TAG Heuer Connected is offered in four different flavours, ranging from a stainless steel case with rubber sports strap, through an all-steel model with matching bracelet, and up to the flagship Grade 2 titanium model. All examples are available in a single size, with a 45mm case diameter.

