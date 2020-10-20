Save on the brand-new Apple Watch Series 6 in this FIRST Black Friday deal!

This is unexpected! We didn't expect to see any big deals on the latest and greatest Apple Watch – released just a couple of months ago – but here's a brilliant Apple Watch Series 6 Black Friday deal for you from Amazon.

You can get the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6, in Blue Aluminium with a Deep Navy Sport Band or Red Aluminium with Red Sports Band, for just £360.95 at the moment – down from the full price of £379.

Okay, it's not the biggest discount on the planet, but it's pretty rare for a latest-generation Apple device to receive any discount, so we'll certainly take it!

We're not sure why only this one specific model is discounted (even the bigger 44mm version of the same version is full price), but we're not complaining – this is one of the best Apple Black Friday deals so far.

We love the Apple Watch Series 6 – it uses high-tech equipment to keep you connect and even monitor your safety, but doesn't get in the way, sitting in the background until needed. You can read our full Apple Watch Series 6 review here.

Because this is the smaller 40mm size, it will be too small for the thicker-wristed. But it's not a tiny watch by any means – it's a good size for both women and a lot of men, just probably not men who are on the larger side.

Apple Watch Series 6 | 40mm + GPS | Blue Aluminium with Deep Navy Sport Band | Was £379 | Now £360.95 | Save £18.95 at Amazon UK

The Apple Watch Series 6 is the best smartwatch on the planet, bar none. It's got a big, bright, beautiful screen that's always-on thanks to clever new tech, life-saving health smarts, and it looks great. This version is in the brand new Blue Aluminium version.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 | 40mm + GPS | Red Aluminium with Red Sport Band | Was £379 | Now £360.95 | Save £18.95 at Amazon UK

The Apple Watch Series 6 is the best smartwatch on the planet, bar none. It's got a big, bright, beautiful screen that's always-on thanks to clever new tech, life-saving health smarts, and it looks great. This version is in the brand new Blue Aluminium version.View Deal

Are you in the US?

Well, good news! The Apple Watch Series 5 is also discounted on Amazon US. Although the discount isn't quite as large as the one in the UK it's still well-worthing getting if you've been considering an Apple Watch, as Apple's latest hardware is rarely discounted.

Check out the deal below:

