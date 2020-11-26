Save on Apple Watch Series 3 in Currys Black Friday deals

The Apple Watch Series 3 is the lowest-priced option in Apple's current Watch range, and is a great way to get into what the Watch can do for you, including advanced activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and more. And among the best Currys Black Friday deals is this great offer, making it even cheaper!

• Save £20 on Apple Watch Series 3 at Currys – now from just £179

The Series 3 first debuted a few years ago, but Apple has kept it in the range since then, dropping the price each year, and it's now a really great-value option for those interested in what a smartwatch has to offer.

It does the activity and sports tracking of all Apple Watches, helping you to hit fitness goals in these times where it's harder than usual to get the general exercise you need. It has a heart rate sensor too, which is great for fitness tracking, but can also warn you if it spots dangerously high heart rates when you're resting.

It also functions a convenient remote control for your phone, of sorts – you can see notifications such as text messages on your wrist when they come in, or even answer calls, so you don't need to worry about where your phone is. It's really convenient, and you can choose which apps are allowed to bug you on the Watch, so you're not bombarded. The killer feature? Sure the ability to have your phone make a 'pinging' sound when you can't find it, using just two taps of the Watch.

Oh, and the Watch also has an emergency SOS option that enables you to call emergency services from it just with a button press – great for the vulnerable to have some peace of mind, and potentially a life-save in an accident.

Apple Watch Series 3 | Was from: £199 | Now from: £179 | Save £20 (10%) at Currys

The Apple Watch Series 3 offers all the key features of Apple Watch – phone connectivity, activity tracking, health monitoring and more – at a low price. And now it's even lower! You can get it in two finishes, each with two different sizes.View Deal

The downside to getting the Watch Series 3? The Apple Watch SE has a newer design with a bigger screen is the same-size body, plus improved battery life and several sensor upgrades, including automatic fall detection… but it costs more, of course.

And the Apple Watch Series 6 has the same newer design, but includes an ECG sensor, a Pulse Oxygen sensor and some more upgrades.

Today's best Apple Watch SE deals Black Friday Sale ends in 01 days 00 hrs 24 mins 08 secs Apple Watch SE GPS, 40mm... Amazon Prime £259 View Deal Apple Watch SE GPS, 40mm... John Lewis & Partners £259 View Deal APPLE Watch SE - Silver... Currys PC World £259 View Deal Apple Watch Se (Gps), 40Mm... very.co.uk £269 View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon John Lewis Currys PC World very.co.uk

Today's best Apple Watch Series 6 deals Black Friday Sale ends in 01 days 00 hrs 24 mins 08 secs Apple Watch Series 6 GPS,... Amazon Prime £378.99 View Deal Apple Watch Series 6 GPS,... Amazon Prime £378.99 View Deal Apple Watch Series 6 GPS,... John Lewis & Partners £379 View Deal Apple Apple Watch Series 6... very.co.uk £379 View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon John Lewis Currys PC World very.co.uk

T3 guides to the Black Friday sales (UK)

Black Friday sales around the web (UK)