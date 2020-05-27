Save almost £300 on Samsung Galaxy S20 with this UNLIMITED 5G plan from EE

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is one of the best phones released so far this year, not least because it's future-proofed with its fantastic 5G capabilities. And right now at EE, you can take full advantage of those with UNLIMITED data and a 5G SIM for £56 per month, saving you £288 on the phone's cost. Check out the deal in full below:

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G (128GB storage) | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | Now £56 per month | Save £288

Save big in this great deal. You'll get the Samsung Galaxy S20, one of the best, highest-profile handsets of this year, combined with unlimited 5G data, while saving nearly £300 on the total cost of the plan. What more could you want? View Deal

Find yourself relying more on wifi now you're in lockdown? You can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 with less data and a swappable benefit thanks to EE's great smart plan deals.

EE's smart plan offers 40GB data, 5G network access, unlimited minutes and texts and a choice of your swappable benefit. These include a subscription to a streaming service such as Amazon Prime Video or Britbox even BT Sport Ultimate, allowing you to get you content of choice wherever and whenever you like, streamed via 5G in stunning 4K.

Other options include a Video Data Pass so streaming costs you no additional data (which works amazingly well with 5G) and Roam Further, an additional allowance on minutes, texts and data while abroad. This EE deal is available for £56 per month.

(Image credit: Future)

Why choose the Samsung Galaxy S20?

In T3's review, we argued there's a case for the Samsung Galaxy S20 being better value for money than the gargantuan S20 Ultra. Packing all the latter's perks bar the enormous camera and battery life, the S20 handset is bursting with top-tier flagship-level features.

We said: "For users that want an awesome 5G Android flagship and either don't care about 100x zoom cameras or don't want to shell out over £1,299 for a phone, the Samsung Galaxy S20 is among the best phones on the market. It's certainly more than powerful enough to rival anything Apple can throw at it."

With unlimited 5G data, it's a no-brainer.