Samsung's must-have Galaxy Watch suddenly drops to lowest price this year

The best smartwatches around are cheaper than you might've thought, and that applies especially to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at the moment. The classy and powerful wearable is down to the lowest price we've seen yet, and you're now able to pick it up from Amazon for a mere £129.

That's a discount of more than a third on its original price, and it means you can take advantage of wrist-based computing for less. With both black and pink gold variations available on this particular smartwatch, you can pick the one that matches your own personal style, too.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: was £199 , now £129 at Amazon

We've never seen the Galaxy Watch 4 from Samsung at such an affordable price point, and in return for your money you get a smartwatch with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, Wear OS, and a bunch of useful health tracking features to help you live your best life.

In our Galaxy Watch 4 review we enthused about this wearable's "reliable fitness tracking" and "smart, modern and waterproof design", and it will of course work with any Android phone. It's not compatible with Apple iOS though, so iPhone owners might want to look at the best Apple Watch models instead.

There are more reasons to pick up this deal: the Galaxy Watch 4 has a modern and lightweight design, yet it's well protected against everyday wear. It also has an IP68 water resistance rating, meaning it can withstand up to 30 minutes underwater at a depth of up to 50 meters.

Besides telling you the time and displaying notifications from your phone, as you would expect from a modern-day smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4 comes packed with health monitoring tools – you can track heart rate, blood pressure, daily steps, and plenty more. The watch can track more than 90 different exercises, so however you stay fit, this device can keep tabs on your progress.

Compare the asking price of this deal to the prices you'll pay for the very latest premium smartwatches, and you could make the case that this is currently the best one out there. If you're able to pair it with one of the best Samsung phones currently available, even better.