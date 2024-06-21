Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch drops to lowest-ever price in stunning deal

When it comes to the best smartwatches on the market, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has to be in the conversation – and it's now available for a mere £179 over at Amazon, which is the cheapest it's ever been (as confirmed by CamelCamelCamel) at the online retailer.

View the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deal here

Pick up the Galaxy Watch 6 with this discount attached, which is 38% off the original £289 asking price, and you get yourself a modern smartwatch that's stylish, functional, and ready to give you years of faithful service.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was £289, now £179 at Amazon This Amazon deal is for the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 in the black colour option. The device comes packed with hardware sensors and useful software apps to take advantage of them, while also bringing with it plenty of battery life.

Quite besides the low, low price, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 gives you plenty of other reasons to make it your next tech purchase: the bright, sharp 1.5-inch screen, for example, or the lightweight and reliable build-quality, or the wide choice of straps (sold separately) that you can get to change up its look.

Head to our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review and you'll find we described this smartwatch as "a beast of a health tracker" and "stunning" in terms of its aesthetic appeal. The latest processor and increased RAM inside the casing help the WearOS4 operating system to run very smoothly indeed, and WearOS5 should be along before too long.

Using the sensors on the watch, you're able to monitor body composition, ECG, sleep, and blood pressure, alongside all of the basics (step counts, heart rate, and respiration). You can use Samsung Wallet on this wearable too, making payments with a tap of your wrist.

Whether it's the in-depth health and fitness tracking, or the tight integration with the best Android phones, or the look and feel of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 you're not going to be disappointed – especially now the device is available from Amazon for such a low price.