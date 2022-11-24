Samsung's big-screen foldable phone has had a massive price cut for Black Friday

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Hunting for a great deal on a new phone isn't easy, but during the Black Friday sales there are savings to be made on everything from the cheap-as-chips handsets right up to the most impressive flagships, and even foldables get a look in.

Foldable phones come in two forms: small clamshells and huge phablets. The former is a statement piece that you can slip into even tiny handbags but the latter is made for anyone who wants a larger screen to get work done here, there and everywhere. Not only that but they're also very well suited to streaming video and playing mobile games. The only problem is, they tend to cost an eye-watering amount of cash.

For the first time ever, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is less than £1,000 to buy at Amazon. In fact, it only costs £989. That's a huge saving of £610.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G: was £1599 now £989 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Samsung's phablet-style folding phone from 2021 has hit its cheapest-ever price, that's over £600 off what it was. The 7.6-inch screen inside is perfect for firing off emails or taking notes and you can use it with an S Pen as well.

Why you should consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G may not be the latest foldable phone in the series, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't consider buying it.

Launched in 2021, we described it as the 'most convincing foldable phone yet' in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G review and while the more recent Fold4 has upgraded it in a few ways, it's not actually that different.

On the outside, there's a 6.2-inch cover display but when you open it up, you reveal a 7.6-inch main folding screen. Each looks great with bold vibrant colours and fantastic attention to detail, and both support the 120Hz refresh rate so they're equally as smooth to scroll, swipe and tap on.

Under the hood, things look just as good thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor along with 12GB of RAM and a choice of either 256GB of storage or 512GB. Granted, it's not the latest CPU but it's still up there amongst the most powerful.

What about the camera system? It's solid, even though it's not quite going to match up to the best phones in the world. You can expect bright detailed shots, but colours won't have quite the same pop as they do on say the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from the same year.

Because this comes with a foldable screen, there has to be adapted software to help it run more smoothly. Samsung worked hard to make sure that the top 100 apps in the Google Play Store are tailored to fit the main screen, and they've made it so you can display multiple apps at once too.

All in all, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is still one of the best foldable phones out there, and this deal makes it even more convincing than it already was.