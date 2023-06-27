Samsung unveils legendary Pokemon-themed Galaxy Buds 2 designs

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're on the market for a new pair of the best wireless earbuds then I hope you brought your Pokeballs with you. Samsung has revealed a trio of Pokemon themes cases for its Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds2 Pro and it's safe to say I want to collect them all.

The Pokemon given the headphone treatment are a trio of Gen 1 'Mons from the original 151. They are Snorlax, Jigglypuff and Ditto, certainly three of the more popular pokemon. The Ditto's deadpan stare in particular warms my heart, although I maintain that Kakuna and Metapod (literal cocoons) should have been top of the list.

As for the price, converted from Korean Won, it seems like the prices will come very close to the standard edition buds. The base model will cost around $99 with Pro2 and about &159 for the Pro version. Compare that to the non-Pokemon versions below. Just to clarify, these pokemon designs will come with the earbuds too.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Now for the bad news, in a Team Rocket level act of evil, it looks like we may never see them in the US/UK. The press release is only in Korean for a start (not a good sign) and there has been no word of a Western release. That makes me sadder than a Cubone.

Last year Samsung pulled a similar surprise with a pokeball designed case that sold out in less than an hour, so if you are in the market for one, you'll have to be up early or be facing a hard time to import it.

While an electric type Pokemon may have been more useful for charging, the Galaxy Buds 2 still offer a solid 20 hours while the Pro models can store a whopping 48 hours of playback in the case. If you can stretch the budget, it's definitely worth springing for the Galaxy Buds2 Pro.