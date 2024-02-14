Samsung TVs just got a great free upgrade fitness fans will love – is your TV included?

QUICK SUMMARY Samsung TVs from 2020 onwards gain access to WithU's health and fitness coaching, available for free on compatible Samsung Health TV models.

When it comes to the best TVs on the market right now, Samsung offers loads of great TV options – including plenty of award-winners that have captured the T3 team's attention over the years – and now many of the company's tellies have a great free upgrade that fitness fans will love.

A collaboration with a digital fitness coach and app, called WithU, means that Samsung Health customers can access "a library of 26 on-demand video workouts, available exclusively on the Samsung Health TV app".

There's no additional cost to use this WithU On-Screen upgrade – which was first made available this month for those with eligible Samsung TVs. That means you'll need a TV produced from 2020 or sooner that offers Samsung Health TV as part of its smart interface. You can check on Samsung's website how to verify using your TV's serial number.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The WithU platform offers workouts starting from just 10 minutes, designed to fit around those with super-busy lives. And as you needn't leave your own living room, that's a great free upgrade for your exercise regime that could inject a little extra energy into your schedule.

Every workout – there are options for strength, cardio, and balance – comes in beginner and advanced options, so whether you're a newbie or have been training for many years, the WithU app on Samsung Health TVs has got you covered whatever your preference. All you need to do is thumb through with the TV's remote and pick what suits you.

The Samsung platform delivers bespoke workouts created by WithU, but if you choose to take WithU's wider offering off-screen then there is a cost implication (it's £9.99 per month in the UK). If you like what it offers on your Samsung TV, however, then that might be the ideal step up into the service's wider portfolio.

There's no end date in sight, either, with WithU only highlighting that its service came into action on Samsung Health-compatible TVs from 1 February "and beyond". So get to it, people, and make 2024 the year of health – even when in front of your TV!