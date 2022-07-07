Samsung TV owners are getting a cool free Philips Hue smart lighting upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I've written many times about my love of Hue lights: they aren't the cheapest smart bulbs but I reckon the Hue system is the best smart lighting system in terms of usability, expandability and general awesomeness.

My most recent addition is a Hue Play sync box so that my lights can synchronise with my Samsung TV – and it looks like other Samsung TVs are getting something very similar later this year, no sync box required.

According to SamMobile (opens in new tab), Samsung is planning to release an important SmartThings update to coincide with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable phones this summer. The update will add multi-window support and window resizing on the app, and it'll support Hue Sync too.

Why Hue Sync is a brilliant upgrade

My Hue sync setup is hardware-based: all the HDMIs from the likes of my Xbox Series X and PS5 go into a Hue Play box, which then sends the appropriate data to my Hue lights. So when part of the screen goes orange, the lights near it do the same; when a different part is blue, the lights over there are blue. It can be done in a really subtle way to add ambience, or it can be massively over the top for arcade gaming. Either way it's a hoot.

If the Samsung SmartThings update is going to add Hue Sync via software, which seems to be the case, then I suspect it'll work rather like the Hue Spotify Sync does: it connects to the Spotify app and matches the lights to the music. It's unclear right now how nuanced this is going to be, however: my hardware-based setup sits between my video sources and my TV, so it knows about every pixel; the SamMobile report says that the Sync feature "will enable users to sync their Hue smart lights so that they flash, dim and brighten with the content playing on the TV", so that may mean something simpler and easier to process.

Still, I'm intrigued by this: it could make the best Samsung TVs even more fun in Hue-equipped homes. The update is expected to arrive in August 2022.