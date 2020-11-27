Samsung QLED TV Black Friday deal! Get the cheapest PS5-ready TV for even less at John Lewis

Black Friday TV deals are here and if you've just bought a PS5 and are looking for a Black Friday gaming TV, you might have just found your perfect TV under £1000. As part of John Lewis' Black Friday deals, the retailer has reduced the Samsung 55-inch Q70T QLED 4K TV from £999 to £799. That's a saving of £200 and if you go for the TV, you'll get a discount code for £50 off the Samsung HW-S61T soundbar. Not bad at all for a seriously impressive home cinema and gaming set up.

While not the top of Samsung's range, the Q70T makes the most of Samsung's brilliant QLED technology, delivering exceptional visuals without the investment in an OLED screen. But what makes it perfect for new PS5 owners is the HDMI 2.1 port which means the Q70T has support for 4K gaming at an oh-so-sweet 120 frames per second. HDMI 2.1 also means support for both Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) which both PS5 and Xbox Series X utilise for impressive frame rates and low lag.

The Q70T also shares an impressive suite of features with the more expensive QLED TVs in Samsung's line up. Samsung's always excellent Quantum Processor is on hand to ensure brilliant upscaling so even if you're watching a mere 1080p Blu-ray instead of streaming 4K content, you'll still get brilliant detailed imagery without any problems. When it comes to HDR, Samsung has rejected Dolby Vision and opted for HDR10+ which means plenty of impressive colours to wow your eyes.

And for when you're feeling suitably lazy and can't find the remote control, help is at hand when it comes to the Q70T. Samsung has its own Bixby voice tech in there but there's also support for both Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa meaning you can ask your smart speaker to change the channel or adjust the volume. There's enough going on in 2020 without having to pick a device up off the coffee table.

Samsung's standard Tizen operating system is another boon for the Q70T. Intuitive and simple, this comes with all the usual suspects when it comes to streaming apps. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Now TV and Disney+ are here alongside the elusive Apple TV+ app still missing from so many Sony sets. This means no shortage of ways to enrich your eyeballs with 4K streaming content. Who needs to go out at Christmas anyway, eh?

Another impressive Black Friday TV deal, this is definitely an essential consideration for those who have just invested in a PS5 or Xbox Series X. If you've got both you'll be switching out that one HDMI 2.1 port but it means you can fully enjoy 4K gaming at 120fps and the benefits of VRR and ALLM without having to spend the earth on Black Friday. Throw in brilliant visuals, impressive colours and Samsung's excellent upscaling tech and the Q70T is an impressive offering at such a good price. View Deal

