Samsung just launched some brilliant new 4K OLED TVs in the US

Samsung USA has just expanded its range of 4K OLED TVs – already some of the best TVs you can buy – to include two new ranges, the S95C and S90C. We've seen these TVs before, as they've already launched in the UK, and that means we can help guide you with our guide to the Samsung S80C vs S95C.

In the US Samsung is offering both series from today in a choice of 55 inches, 65 inches and 77 inches. Prices start at $1,899.

The S95C is the flagship here, a Quantum HDR OLED+ with exceptional brightness and vivic colours. There's built-in Dolby Atmos and Samsung's own Object Tracking Sound+, and the Slim One Connect keeps cables out of your eyeliner.

The S90C is its more affordable sibling. There's no plus sign against this OLED and the Object Tracking Sound is the Lite version, but you do get Dolby Atmos and Samsung's clever image processing.

Which is better, the Samsung S95C or the Samsung S90C?

As we explain in our comparison, the S95C is expected to be roughly 20% brighter than the more affordable model, and Object Tracking Sound Lite means that the S90C will have fewer speakers than its more expensive sibling.

We've already seen the Samsung S95C in the flesh and we think it's "the top-tier telly in the company's OLED range" with very bright, punchy and entertaining visuals. That QD-OLED tech really does deliver on its promises, with all the benefits of OLED plus a serious brightness boost.

If brightness isn't a deal-breaker, though, the S90C isn't a bad buy – and with a price difference of $600 between the 55-inch S90C and the S95C, rising to $900 of a difference for the 75-inch models, it's a lot cheaper too.

That said, there may be availability issues for Samsung's more budget offering: where every size of the S95C is on sale now, the 65-inch S90C – model number 65S90C – is listed as "coming soon". If that's the size you want and you can't stretch to the S95C, you might want to check out the outgoing model, the Samsung S95B: that's currently listed at $1,799 compared to $3,299 for the new S95C. That's a pretty good price for a TV that, as we said in our Samsung S95B review, is "simply astonishing".