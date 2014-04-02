Samsung Gear 2 Neo and Gear Fit arrive in the UK

Samsung's latest wearable gadgets have gone on sale in the UK.

The Samsung Gear 2 Neo and Samsung Galaxy Gear Fit are available in the UK for £180 each. Online retailer Unlocked Mobiles appears to have gotten its hands on both the devices and is offering them with next day delivery.

A spokesman for the retailer told T3.com that both devices were selling well: "The Fit actually caught up with the Neo 2 yesterday and I would say that both are about neck and neck sales wise with an equal split. Pre-orders are flying on these. They are showing the best smartwatch sales we have seen to date".

Both the Samsung Gear 2 Neo and Gear Fit have the same price, in spite of the Fit being a fitness tracker. The Fit's competition is priced at between £100 and £130, meaning Samsung could be in for a bit of a rough ride.

The Fit however does come with something its rivals like the FitFit Force, Nike Fuelband SE and Jawbone Up24 don't – a 1.85-inch curved AMOLED screen. That screen has lead to the the Samsung Gear Fit being described as a hybrid smartwatch/fitness tracker.

The Samsung Gear 2 Neo is the company's budget smartwatch. Unlike the original Gear and its follow up the Samsung Gear 2, it doesn't come with a watch. It's also much closer to the original Gear smartwatch in terms of specifications.

It comes with a 1.63-inch display, 1GHz dual-core processor, 4GB storage and an IR blaster. According to Samsung, it also comes with six days battery life.

Both of the devices run on Samsung's Tizen operating system.

There's still no word on when the devices will officially launch in the UK, nor when we can expect to get our hands on the Samsung Gear 2.

Unlocked Mobiles have the Gear Fit for sale here and the Gear 2 Neo here.