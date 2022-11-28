Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Grab a former flagship foldable phone for less

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking to pick up one of the best foldable phones, hunting for a great Black Friday deal – or a great Cyber Monday deal, now – is the best place to look. Foldable phones are notoriously costly, but a great deal can bring them back within reach of most people.

I've already written about a top deal which brought the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 into affordable phone territory. Now, its bigger brother, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, gets the Black Friday treatment.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: was £1,599 , now £989 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Samsung's Fold series is the pinnacle of foldable phone technology, but often comes with a price befitting its status. This deal sees it get a 38% price drop, bringing the cost down to just £989!

At less than £1,000, the Z Fold 3 has a lot to offer. Of course, the primary benefit is that you get access to Samsung's iconic fold-out phone-cum-tablet design. A 6.2-inch display adorns the front cover, while the internal folded screen is a 7.6-inch unit. Both are AMOLED, and both feature a 120Hz refresh rate. That massive internal display is perfect for multitasking, allowing you to have multiple windows open with ease.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage – there is a 512GB option too, but that doesn't get the same great deal as the smaller unit.

A 4,400mAh battery keeps things going all day long. When we tested the Z Fold 3, our reviewer was able to get 20 hours of battery life with intense usage, which is a stellar result.

Traditionally, the Samsung Galaxy Fold models run around £1,600, which is simply out of reach for most people. At a cut below £1,000, though, it's a much more palatable offering. For similar money, you'll find handsets like the iPhone 14 Plus or the Samsung Galaxy S22, which are great phones in their own right.

But the benefits of a foldable phone make the Z Fold 3 a better option right now. It's a great opportunity to experience new technology without the price tag, and should be top of the list for any tech lovers looking for a smartphone upgrade.