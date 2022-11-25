This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Black Friday deal makes foldable phones affordable

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking to buy a new phone, checking out the best Black Friday deals is a great place to start. The best phones are often hit with decent reductions, making them even more attractive propositions.

That is exactly what we have with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, where a whopping 45% discount makes it the most affordable route to owning a top-tier foldable phone right now.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB: was £999 , now £549 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

At this price, getting into the foldable phone market is as appealing as its ever been! This is the 256GB model too, so you're getting an even better deal!

So what do you get for your money? Well, crucially, you get a clamshell style foldable design which usually costs an awful lot more than £549. It's a sleek and stylish handset, and will look great compared to similarly priced slab phones.

This is undoubtedly the best way to experience a foldable device right now. You get a handset which is more than capable of holding up in the modern world – you certainly wont be left longing for a different device!

The camera is a very capable array. It produces decent images that will more be than enough for most people.

It's got a Snapdragon 888 processor under the hood, as well as a 3,300mAh battery. In our testing of the Z Flip 3, we found that combo to be more than enough for 14 hours of intense usage.

Plus, because it's Samsung, the screens look fantastic. Like seriously brilliant. The main 6.7-inch AMOLED display features a 120Hz refresh rate and looks fantastically crisp and detailed. This model also features the larger screen on the folded portion. Being bigger gives it more capability and lets you use the screen more than on other devices.

Overall, this is a great buy – in fact, this might be my number one Black Friday deal so far. It was good at full price, but with such a substantial reduction, this seems like a no brainer. Give it a go and join the foldable revolution! You won't regret it.