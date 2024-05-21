Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra just hit its lowest ever price!

When it comes to the best Android phones on the market, you probably have a hard time separating the wheat from the chaff. A wide range of manufacturers have brought new models to market, muddying the waters for consumers.

Fortunately, Samsung phones remain a safe bet. The Korean brand has been going for decades now, offering decent quality and great specs. 

Their current flagship – the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – upholds that tradition. It's a model which really needs no introduction – and it's currently cheaper than ever before at Amazon!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was £1,249, now £949 at Amazon
Save £300 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at Amazon. This handset is the pinnacle of modern Android phone design, with top specs inside and out. At this price, it's a no brainer – act fast if you want to snag it!

So, what do you get for that price? Well, a whole lot of phone. When we tested the handset, it earned a five star review thanks to it's flat screen design and upgraded camera performance.

Those cameras are worth a mention, too. The main unit is a whopping 200MP sensor, with an f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilisation. That's matched up with a 12MP wide angle sensor, plus a pair of zooms. The 3x zoom gives a 70mm equivalent focal length from a 10MP sensor, while the 5x zoom equates to 120mm and comes from a 50MP sensor.

Inside, you'll find the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor powering things. That's the latest chip from Qualcomm, and offers stacks of power for all kinds of tasks. It's chock-full of AI-powered goodness, too.

This was already a handset which offered great value for money. Sure, the original price tag was a touch steep, but it was fair for the level of handset on offer. Saving £300 makes it a real no brainer for most people. There's no telling how long this price will last, though, so be quick if you want one!

