Samsung Galaxy S24 tipped to get an enormous storage upgrade

Samsung's next flagship phone should store all your images, videos and a whole lot more

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Samsung's next flagship phone is shaping up to be its best Android phone yet – according to the rumour mill, at least.

We've previously heard that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will get a 50-megapixel telephoto camera to add to the 200-megapixel main, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and 10-megapixel periscope sensors. And, we understand that it'll be one of the first phones to adopt the yet-to-be-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Now it seems that it'll be a monster when it comes to storage too.

That's because tipster Tech_Reve claims the top-end model will come in a 2TB variant for the first time.

That's a mammoth amount of storage for a phone and would almost certainly never be completely filled unless you download hundreds of Netflix videos. Of course, it'll likely come with a mammoth price to match.

The online leaker also posts that a 256GB variant will sport 12GB of RAM, with a 128GB model maybe dropping that to 8GB.

See more

We're not sure about the latter – after all, the Ultra is meant to be Samsung's finest and it's unlikely that it'll want to compromise the experience, even to reduce cost. That's what the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ will be for.

Also, the existing Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at 256GB and we can't imagine the company going backwards with the range.

Bezel battles

Fellow tipster, Ice Universe, has also posted mocked-up images of what he believes to be the design of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra alongside the forthcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max (which he calls iPhone 15 Ultra, which some claim it could be renamed), and the Xiaomi 14.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comparison

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

It's caused a bit of a stink because it shows the S24 Ultra with a slightly larger bezel in comparison with its rivals. To be honest, you'll barely notice when it's in your hand and, for us, it's good to see that Samsung is sticking to its sharp-edged design. This differentiates the phone, we think.

See more

It'll be a while before we know for sure though – Samsung isn't due to launch its Galaxy S24 series until February next year at the earliest.

We'll keep you informed on all the latest in the meantime.

CATEGORIES
Phones
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

You’ll often find him playing FIFA Ultimate Team, especially at weekends competing in FUT Champs, and he’s a massive football nut generally. Oh, and he just so happens to have a comic book and action figure collection that no longer fits into his garden office/man cave.

Latest