Samsung Galaxy S24 tipped to get an enormous storage upgrade

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung's next flagship phone is shaping up to be its best Android phone yet – according to the rumour mill, at least.

We've previously heard that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will get a 50-megapixel telephoto camera to add to the 200-megapixel main, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and 10-megapixel periscope sensors. And, we understand that it'll be one of the first phones to adopt the yet-to-be-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Now it seems that it'll be a monster when it comes to storage too.

That's because tipster Tech_Reve claims the top-end model will come in a 2TB variant for the first time.

That's a mammoth amount of storage for a phone and would almost certainly never be completely filled unless you download hundreds of Netflix videos. Of course, it'll likely come with a mammoth price to match.

The online leaker also posts that a 256GB variant will sport 12GB of RAM, with a 128GB model maybe dropping that to 8GB.

S24Ultra has 2TB options😯Furthermore, it's almost certain that the RAM for the 256GB variant will be 12GB. However, there could be a 128GB model with 8GB of RAM.August 28, 2023 See more

We're not sure about the latter – after all, the Ultra is meant to be Samsung's finest and it's unlikely that it'll want to compromise the experience, even to reduce cost. That's what the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ will be for.

Also, the existing Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at 256GB and we can't imagine the company going backwards with the range.

Bezel battles

Fellow tipster, Ice Universe, has also posted mocked-up images of what he believes to be the design of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra alongside the forthcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max (which he calls iPhone 15 Ultra, which some claim it could be renamed), and the Xiaomi 14.

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

It's caused a bit of a stink because it shows the S24 Ultra with a slightly larger bezel in comparison with its rivals. To be honest, you'll barely notice when it's in your hand and, for us, it's good to see that Samsung is sticking to its sharp-edged design. This differentiates the phone, we think.

iPhone 15 Ultra VS Galaxy S24 Ultra VS Xiaomi 14 pic.twitter.com/T4IDBtlll6August 26, 2023 See more

It'll be a while before we know for sure though – Samsung isn't due to launch its Galaxy S24 series until February next year at the earliest.

We'll keep you informed on all the latest in the meantime.