Samsung Galaxy S23 users in Europe just got this brilliant free camera upgrade

We first heard about the Samsung Galaxy S23 range a little over two months ago, bringing the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor to Samsung phones. The handsets are undoubtedly still some of the best Android phones on the market, despite having stronger competition than ever before.

One area where rival devices have really excelled is the camera. Handsets like the Xiaomi 13 Pro and the Google Pixel 7 Pro have fantastic shot-snapping prowess, whether that's thanks to intuitive AI-processing or camera magic from some of the best in the business.

Samsung are no slouch in this arena, though. In particular, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra won over a lot of fans, thanks to a 200MP main sensor which provides astoundingly detailed shots.

Now, the Galaxy S23 is getting a major camera upgrade – and it's starting to land on devices in Europe. When I first wrote about the update, it had launched in Korea, and was making positive impressions.

So, what can users expect? There's a whole host of upgrades included, which add up to form a really strong package. Auto-focus and Image Stabilisation have been improved, allowing you to take faster shots and produce exceptionally smooth video, respectively.

A change to the night photography setting should reduce noise content in darker sections of photos. That should improve night shots taken with the main sensor, while low-light images on the ultrawide sensor are also given a boost to improve sharpness.

Elsewhere, there's a couple of bug fixes to fix some of the more common issues users were facing. Some had experienced a green line in the left hand side of the frame, which should no longer be an issue. Others noted that facial recognition wouldn't work after using a third-party video app, which should also be a thing of the past.

It's a brilliant suite of upgrades. The camera on the S23 range was already pretty great, and these refinements should push it even further. Users can expect to see the upgrade as part of their April update – check your device settings to see if that is ready to install.