Samsung Galaxy S23 set to get "mystery" camera upgrade – what could it be?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 range is set to be unveiled in just a few weeks time, and the flurry of rumours and leaked information is at an all time high. Many eagle-eyed tech lovers will be watching closely as Samsung fight to be crowned best Android phone in 2023.

It's not going to be an easy fight. Competitors like the Google Pixel 7 Pro and the OnePlus 11 have brought their A-game, winning over swathes of fans in the process.

Samsung are clearly aware of the task at hand. We've already heard rumours of a massive 200MP camera on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra model, as well as a host of other camera upgrades, such as improved performance in low-light.

Now, a popular Samsung leaker has shared a semi-cryptic tweet (opens in new tab) about an as yet unrevealed camera feature coming to the S23 range. Ice Universe has a fantastic track record for Samsung information, and is believed to be one of few external parties who has got hands on with a prototype from the S23 range.

The tweet reads, "There is also an exciting function that no leaker has mentioned so far. I won't tell you either. Keep some mystery for it and wait for you to discover it yourself."

Commenters were quick to guess what the mystery feature could be. One commenter questioned if it was something to do with 3D scanning or AR, like the LIDAR scanner found on devices like the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but Ice confirmed this wasn't it.

Many others had commented about a variable aperture. This feature was present on older Galaxy handsets, like the Samsung Galaxy S9, but didn't make the cut on later devices. It's a feature that had a lot of fans back in the day, so it could be a popular return. And, given Samsung's focus on creating a top-quality camera, it seems like a sensible feature to bring back.

Another sensible suggestion was an improved stabilisation engine, particularly on the periscope zoom lens. That would make a lot of sense given the additional focus on low-light photography, which traditionally requires longer shutter speeds and, thus, has more potential for camera shake to ruin the image.

Whatever it is, we'll know by the 1st of February when the S23 range is unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event.