Samsung Galaxy S21 should steal Huawei Mate 40's revolutionary new camera tech

Huawei is set to debut its Mate 40 devices this week, on October 22, and as we approach the big day, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is teasing us with snippets of what we can expect from its new handsets.

The Mate 40 series of smartphones is the follow up to last year’s Huawei Mate 30 series, and judging by the latest video, we've got a huge breakthrough in smartphone camera technology to look forward to that even the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra can't compete with.

The Huawei Mate 40 reveal is coming hot on the heels of big brand rivals like the iPhone 12 , Galaxy S20 FE , and Google’s Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G.

One of the most fiercely contested arenas in the world of smartphone dominance is that of camera quality and features, and Huawei looks set to take the crown if its latest teaser video is anything to go by.

The incredible new camera tech on show here addresses the prevalent issues of distortion that occurs when shooting with wide-angle lenses.

In the video, a tablecloth is flattened out and has a knife, fork, and bowl of spaghetti placed upon it; nothing too out of the ordinary. However, all of these elements are warped, from the stylised lines on the tablecloth, to the spoon and fork look that look like they've been pulled straight out of Uri Geller’s cutlery drawer.

Then comes a demonstration of Huawei’s distortion correction technology, as we see a lens pass over all the objects, eliminating the warped effect altogether.

Whether Huawei is taking some creative liberties here or not, it's clearly confident it's delivering something great that will revolutionise the landscape of smartphone camera technology – an area it's recently been at the forefront of.

The teaser is the latest in a series of videos showcasing other upcoming features such as gesture controls , improved gaming performance , and… whatever this is – presumably further improvements to its camera tech, or maybe a feature that detects when the user is looking at the phone, pausing content when you look away. The speculation in the comments section is rife.

The mystery of the Mate 40 series continues with the first official image of the phone showcasing its new camera design. All shall be made clear at Huawei’s ‘Leap Further Ahead’ press conference on October 22 at 5AM PT/ 8AM ET/ 1PM BST.

