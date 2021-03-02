Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is easy on the eye and the wallet in this first look

Now that Samsung has the Galaxy S21 launch under its belt, fans are wondering whether we'll see a cheaper follow up with a Fan Edition, like last year's Galaxy S20 FE; while we speculate, you can take a look at what a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might look like in these gorgeous new renders.

The Galaxy S21 series has already managed to keep costs down compared to the Galaxy S20 series, switching out the base model's glass chassis for plastic this time around, but there's still fat to be trimmed to allow Samsung to release the 'lite' Fan Edition, offering the core of the premium flagship experience with a not-so-hefty price tag.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, LetsGoDigital's in-house designer, Giuseppe Spinelli, has cooked up a batch of delectable-looking Galaxy S21 FE renders based on a the Galaxy S20 FE, and Galaxy S21, and if the real thing resembles these images, we're firmly on board.

(Image credit: Giuseppe Spinelli / LetsGoDigital)

The most striking thing, straight off the bat, is the color palette; the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was available in six colors, and while the renders of the Galaxy S21 FE only offer up four, the colorways are much more appealing. Samsung will undoubtedly have a veritable rainbow up its sleeve for its next FE series, and we love the pastels on show here.

The Galaxy S20 FE didn't wind up sporting a 3.5mm headphone jack, so the renders follow suit. However, they do deviate from Samsung's current design choice when it comes to the camera housing. The Galaxy S21 series features a vertical camera array mounted in a rear panel that extends to and wraps around the edge of the handset. If Samsung was looking for features to scrap to save the pennies, this is one of them, so Spinelli has the triple lens setup sitting in a bump on top of the rear panel instead.

(Image credit: Giuseppe Spinelli / LetsGoDigital)

On the display front, the Galaxy S21 FE in these images boasts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ panel with 120Hz refresh rate, but no HDR, and will sit nicely between the 6.2-inch screen of the vanilla Galaxy S21, and the 6.7-inches of the Galaxy S21+.

If Samsung is lining up a Galaxy S21 Fan Edition, it's likely we'll see it debut in the latter half of the year, around September. The Galaxy S21 had a cheaper launch price that the Galaxy S21, but also shipped without a charger or headphones in the box, which no doubt helped hit that price point.

The series has also seen some pretty significant price drop promotions already, so hopefully this trend will carry over to the Galaxy S21 FE and we'll see an even cheaper launch price than the Galaxy S20 FE's $699 / £699 / AU$1,149.

As of yet, there's no official word on the existence of a Galaxy S21 FE, but given the warm reception to last year's smartphone, we're expecting to see another this year.