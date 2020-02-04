Samsung Galaxy S20 news, leaks, release date, price and specs

With just a matter of days to go until launch, the Galaxy S20 (formerly known as the Samsung Galaxy S11) leaks, rumours, and predictions are ramping up in earnest – and we're here to bring you everything we know so far about Samsung's supercharged phone for 2020 (watch out, iPhone 12).

From the Samsung Galaxy S20 release date to the dimensions of the display, we're collecting everything we hear on this page, until the phone officially launches on 11 February 2020. So check back here regularly for the latest news and rumours on the next-generation handset from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S20: the name

The Samsung Galaxy S11 has all but officially been confirmed as the Samsung Galaxy S20 (Image credit: PhoneArena)

For a long time, the internet has been referring to the phone as the Samsung Galaxy S11 as a natural extension of the Samsung Galaxy S10. However, a few months ago, rumours began circulating that the phone would be released under another name: the Samsung Galaxy S20.

All the insiders agree this is the same handset under a different name, rather than two different phones. It's a smart move by Samsung, as each forthcoming handset (S21, S22 etc) would match the year of its release.

All signs point to the name "Samsung Galaxy S20" being used rather than S11, so we'll stick to S20 until we hear anything official from Samsung.

Expect the Samsung Galaxy S20 to be held up like this at Samsung's Unpacked event in February.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 reveal date is 11 February 2020, likely during Samsung Galaxy Unpacked in San Francisco, a keynote event scheduled to demonstrate Samsung's "new and innovative" Galaxy devices.

This lines up with February release date reports from fansite SamMobile and leakster Iceuniverse, and fits in with the scheduling of previous launches: it would be the sixth Samsung flagship to get a February debut.

Bear in mind that the the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10e first saw the light of day on 20 February 2019, so if the Galaxy S20 does arrive in February, that would make a lot of sense (and give the Galaxy S10 phones 12 months on sale). However, ahead of the S20 release a 'lite' version of the S10 will arrive first, so the Galaxy S20 won't be Samsung's next handset, although it will be its best.

Samsung Galaxy S20: price

A potential Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra render and red colourway. (Image credit: Concept Creator)

As for the Samsung Galaxy S20 price, in 2019 the Galaxy S10 prices started at £669 / $749 for the S10e, £799 / $899 for the S10, and £899 / $999 for the S10 Plus – that's the sort of area we're talking about when it comes to the Galaxy S11 launch price, but we'll have to wait and see if Samsung decides to go higher or lower with the new batch of handsets.

One leaker, Max Weinbach of XDA Developers, has revealed what he believes will be the prices for the new 5G Galaxy handsets in European markets. The S20 5G is rumoured to be €900-1000. The S20+ 5G is pitched at €1050-1100, while the S20 Ultra 5G is said to cost a huge €1300.

Samsung Galaxy S20: design

Samsung Galaxy S20 Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: WinFuture) Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: WinFuture) Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: WinFuture)

In 2019 Samsung went with a 5.8-inch display for the S10e, a 6.1-inch display for the S10, and a 6.4-inch screen for the S10 Plus. We now have confirmation the three new Samsung Galaxy S20 handsets are going to follow that kind of template, though if anything the display sizes might get even bigger. These leaked marketing images show us what we can expect, with three different sizes set for the S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra, respectively.

And what of the hole-punch notch? It's not inconceivable that by the time February 2020 rolls around Samsung has worked out how to embed a camera underneath the screen, removing the need for a notch entirely. However, the same leak as above shows the hole-punch in place, so it looks like the under-screen camera won't be with us for at least another two generations of phones.

We do know Samsung is at least thinking about a phone with a sliding screen that reveals the forward-facing camera when you need it, but it's perhaps something to bear in mind for the Galaxy S21 in 2021.

Will the Samsung Galaxy S20 be buttonless? (Image credit: Max Weinbach/XDA Developers)

We do know that Samsung was thinking about making the Note 10 button-less, so maybe there's a clue there, but the leaked image above shows a more conventional smartphone. A buttonless Samsung reliant on touch screen may first be experimented with a model from Samsung's A series, which would be considerably lower risk.

As you would probably expect, the bezels get even smaller and the notch is gone, with the phone favouring a punch-hole camera like the Note.

At this stage in the evolution of the Galaxy S series it's unlikely that Samsung is going to spring any surprises in the design department, though we hear the S20 had been given the codenames Picasso and Hubble. The Galaxy Note 10 launch didn't really give us any clues either, with that phone sticking to the expected Samsung template.

Samsung Galaxy S20: specs and features

Can we expect a 64MP main rear camera on the Samsung Galaxy S20? (Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

It's in the specs and features departments that we have heard some Galaxy S20 rumours already – like the tidbit from China that Samsung processor chips will move to 5-nanometre technology in time for the launch of the S20. What does that mean? Faster speeds essentially, with less of a draw on battery life (the best chipsets of 2019 work from 7nm tech). We're unsure of the capabilities of the Snapdragon 865, the next-gen chip tipped to be house in all three phones, so the proof will be in the pudding.

When it comes to cameras, we know that Samsung is already producing 64MP sensors ready for upcoming flagships, which might help the S20 camera claw back some of the ground Samsung has lost to the likes of Huawei and Google in the camera department. Could we get yet another extra lens on the Galaxy S20 phones? It's possible, as is a 100x optical "space zoom" feature, which is clearly labelled on the camera of the S20 Ultra.

Tipsters that have been right before are predicting that the Galaxy S20 camera is going to be worth the wait – and that it'll have some specs that put the Galaxy S10 and the Note 10 phones in the shade.

Back when the phone was known as the Samsung Galaxy S11, this leak correctly predicted the camera setup (Image credit: Iceuniverse)

The most recent rumours are pointing to a humongous 108MP camera sensor and 8K video for the back of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which means you can expect to take some absolutely stunning shots with this phone, when it finally appears. Samsung is often at the forefront of phone camera technology, and 2020 looks like being no different.

We have been hearing whispers that the Galaxy S20 is set to feature a spectrometer, a special sensor that would allow the phone to do some smart chemical analysis: from weighing up the nutrients in food to the chemical composition of skin. It's a bit of a strange rumour, but we're prepared to run with it.

As for other features, Samsung already ticks just about all the boxes you can think of – with a 5G Samsung Galaxy S10 on the table, 4G and 5G models are all but confirmed for the Galaxy S20 too. One of the weirdest rumours we've heard so far, which you should take with a pinch of salt, is that the S20 is going to feature holographic notifications that float in mid-air – again, it's based on a patent filing and we've seen nothing of the sort materialise so far. We'll have to wait and see if it becomes a reality.

Samsung Galaxy S20: what we want to see

T3 will definitely hold up the Samsung Galaxy S20 like this when it launches, in-front of a snazzy design wall, too.

So a refined design... more power... better cameras... are there any other improvements we can expect from the Galaxy S20? Or would that be too greedy? Well longer battery life is always welcome. With a 5,000mAh battery heavily rumoured to be included, it's an area where Samsung hasn't made huge strides in recent years – could 2020 be the year of two-day battery life?

We honestly wouldn't shed too many tears if that hole-punch notch got ditched in 2020 and left us with a wonderful full-screen Galaxy S20. Samsung has always prided itself on the quality of its displays, which get better with every passing year, and 2020 should prove to be no exception in that regard.

Of course we can look forward to the usual bumps in power and performance too, and no doubt some added AI smarts on board as well. By the time the Galaxy S20 arrives, it should come with Android Q on board as well.