Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deal delivers phone CHEAP with UNLIMITED 5G data

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is one of the absolute finest Android phones in existence today, which is why this simply stunning deal on it over at Fonehouse seems almost unbelievable.

The deal starts well, putting the phone in your hand for just £44.99 upfront, and then just gets silly good, adding in an unlimited 5G data, texts and minutes SIM plan from the UK's fastest mobile network, EE, for £53 per month.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus delivers a massive 6.7-inch Quad-HD AMOLED 120Hz refresh rate screen, super fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs the very latest version of Android, too.

It also supports every single type of 5G network in existence today, meaning that no matter where you go in the world you're going to be able to tap into next-gen of mobile data connections. And, with unlimited data, you're going to be able to browse in the UK with zero allowance anxiety.

Want to download a 2TB collection of 8K movies? With this package in your armoury you're 100 per cent set.

We think this is a fantastic phone deal, and the full details can be viewed below:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G | Upfront cost £44.99 | EE | Unlimited 5G data, texts and minutes | £53p/m

The Galaxy S20 Plus is, to put it mildly, an absolute beast of a smartphone, delivering a huge scree, rapid internal hardware and a state-of-the-art 5G connection. This deal is fantastic as it delivers the phone for a very cheap upfront cost and with unlimited 5G data, texts and calls. Free delivery is also included. Phenomenal.View Deal

To get an idea of how good this Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deal is please consult the deals chart below, which has pulled in every top-tier offer available on this handset right now across all networks and retailers of note.