Samsung Galaxy S10 is getting the best feature from the Google Pixel 3

Samsung will bring a dedicated Night Mode to the camera app aimed at improving photographs in tough low-light conditions. The new feature, which is already present in a number of hugely-popular rival handsets including the Google Pixel 3, is set to launch in an upcoming security software patch.

Although the feature is already available in Switzerland, Samsung-centric blog SamMobile estimates that it won't roll-out to UK-based Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus owners until later this month, or early May.

Galaxy S10 already includes a software mode designed to improve photos taken in low-light. Dubbed Bright Night, the feature is built directly into the default camera app and activates automatically when Samsung determines there's not enough light.

Huawei uses a similar approach with its Huawei P30 Pro , while Google allows users to choose when to switch to the dedicated mode. As such, Pixel smartphone owners can choose when to include shadows in their shots, and when they'd like the handset to magically illuminate every corner of the frame.

It's unclear whether Samsung has improved the quality of its Bright Night feature during the move to the dedicated tab within the camera app. To access the new mode, simply load-up the Samsung camera app and swipe right until the ribbon in the lower-third of the display reads "night".

If you already own a Galaxy S10, you can check whether the latest software update with the new Bright Night spin-off is available by heading to Settings > Software.