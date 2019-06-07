Samsung Galaxy S10 5G: the best deals on the ultimate smartphone

The last model in the Samsung S10 series, first announced back in February, has finally launched in the UK. Despite what the name suggests, the Galaxy S10 5G isn't simply a Galaxy S10 with 5G support slapped on – it's actually an entirely-new model with a larger screen and more cameras than anything else in the line-up.

As such, we weren't expecting it to be cheap and, well, it hasn't let us down on that score because, as with the leaked Note 10, it isn't cheap. However, there are deals to be had, including some with, logically enough, a large data allowance. One way or another, you'll be getting through data faster than ever with this baby.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G has a humongous 6.7-inch Quad HD AMOLED display with the same dual-curved edges as the S10 and S10 Plus. The handset adopts the same Infinity-O design as the rest of the range, which enables the display to bleed to the very edge of the chassis. There titular O in the Infinity-O house the 10MP selfie camera and a hQVGA 3D-depth sensing camera, which offers improved Live Focus photographs and bring the effect to video footage for the first time.

Samsung has fitted same 3D-depth sensing camera to the rear-mounted camera too, bringing the total number of cameras on the handset to six. Like the front-facing variation, the hQVGA quality sensor, which equates to 0.038-megapixels, will enable adjustable artificial bokeh-style blur behind the subject in real-time when shooting video. While a number of flagship handsets already offer Portrait Mode-esque photos, this is the first time we’ve seen the same effect applied to video.

The new depth-sensing camera will also enable new Augmented Reality (AR) modes and effects in the future, Samsung has pledged.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G sports 8GB of RAM – slightly less than the 12GB inside the Ultimate Performance Edition Galaxy S10 Plus. It has 256GB of built-in storage. The new 5G-touting flagship will boast a colossal 4,500mAh battery, which is more than any other smartphone in the Galaxy S10 line-up.

And of course, the Galaxy S10 5G will run on EE's speedy new 5G network. The mobile carrier rolled-out its 5G network on May 30, 2019 to the four capital cities in the UK: London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast – plus Birmingham and Manchester.

EE expects customers to experience an increase in speeds of around 100-150Mbps even in the busiest areas. According to the network, some of its customers will break the one gigabit-per-second milestone on their 5G smartphones. For comparison, the fastest speed possible when EE launched 4G in 2012 was 50Mbps.

The Galaxy S10 5G starts from £69 a month with a £130 one-off upfront cost. For that, you'll get unlimited text messages, unlimited calls and 10GB of super-fast 5G mobile data. The 24-month contract also includes two Swappable Benefits. These perks were introduced as part of a major shake-up to EE's mobile offering earlier this month and allow customers to chop and change at any time using the EE app.

Benefits include the ability to take data abroad to the USA, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada at no extra cost, free access to BT Sport, or the ability to stream Apple Music, Prime Video, Netflix, MTV and others without using your data allowance.

As such, keep in mind that you don't necessarily need to buy a plan with enough gigabytes of mobile data to sustain all of your music and video streamings – since that might not even count towards your monthly total, provided you use one of the services included in the Swappable Benefits.

If you don't fancy coughing up £130 upfront, EE is offering the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G for £74 a month with the same monthly 5G data allowance, same minutes and texts, and the same number of Swappable Benefits but with a lower £30 upfront.

The most expensive Galaxy S10 5G plan on EE costs £89 a month with a £10 upfront cost. That includes unlimited text messages, unlimited minutes, and a whopping 120GB of 5G mobile data. It also includes 3 Swappable Benefits.

