Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro withdrawn from sale with a surprising explanation

Quick Summary There's a Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro problem that's caused a halt in sales in some regions and a delay in delivery in others. The ear tips appear to be tearing on removal, causing concern with early buyers of the headphones.

Samsung's brand new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have a problem, being unexpectedly withdrawn from sale, just days after they were announced.

The new Samsung earbuds attracted the attention of many when they were announced at Galaxy Unpacked on 10 July, not because they incorporated Galaxy AI, but because the design has evolved to incorporate a stem, like Apple's AirPods.

What didn't attract any attention was the ear tips on the new Buds 3 Pro and this is the cause of the halt in sales. The Verge alerted us to the fact that ear tips were tearing when being removed from the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, with users on Reddit starting to highlight problems.

When the Samsung Galaxy Buds arrive, they will be fitted with an ear tip, but like all other headphones, one of the first things you'll have to do is change those tips to fit your ears properly, with several different sizes in the box. The aim here is to get the best possible fit, so they are comfortable, secure, as well as providing the isolation to allow active noise cancellation to work properly.

Users are finding that these ear tips tear when being removed, so if you're trying several different sizes before settling on the best fit for you, there's a chance you'll destroy them before you complete the process. That also doesn't inspire confidence about the endurance of the ear tips.

Samsung has changed the shipping date for the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, which was originally slated for 24 July and is now showing 16 August on Samsung.com – or 31 August on Amazon.co.uk.

What has been said about the Samsung Buds 3 Pro problem?

Samsung told T3.com: "There have been reports relating to a limited number of early production Galaxy Buds 3 Pro devices. We are taking this matter very seriously and remain committed to meeting the highest quality standards of our products. We are urgently assessing and enhancing our quality control processes."

"To ensure all products meet our quality standards, we have temporarily suspended deliveries of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro devices to distribution channels to conduct a full quality control evaluation before shipments to consumers take place."

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are currently in a pre-order condition and they haven't been completely withdrawn from sale, although they currently aren't available from some US retailers while the situation is resolved.