Samsung and Lenovo tablets now start at £59 in the Amazon Black Friday sale

The Amazon Black Friday sale is now on and it has some of the very best Black Friday deals on offer.

Included in them is a very welcome series of discounts on Lenovo and Samsung tablets, with prices now starting at £59.99.

View all tablet deals available right now at Amazon

T3 knows a thing or two about the best tablets and best tablets for kids on the market, as we spend each week of the year testing them.

And in the Android tablet market Samsung and Lenovo are two of the biggest players, making these discounts a must-see for anyone thinking of an upgrade.

Lenovo Tab M7: was £79.99, now £59.99 at Amazon Lenovo Tab M7: was £79.99, now £59.99 at Amazon

Lenovo's quality compact M7 tablet is perfect for one-handed use, with its 7-inch IPS screen and 10-hour battery life making it the perfect light computing and entertainment companion. Its dimensions and weight make it very bag friendly. Now £59.99 at Amazon.



Lenovo Tab M10: was £119.99, now £89.99 at Amazon Lenovo Tab M10: was £119.99, now £89.99 at Amazon

A 10-inch Android tablet running Android 9 Pie and coming loaded with an IPS screen, Dolby Atmos dual front speakers, a 9-hour battery life and a Qualcomm 2GHz processor is a lot of tablet for £89.99. Great deal.

Lenovo Smart Tab M8: was £139.99, now £99.99 at Amazon Lenovo Smart Tab M8: was £139.99, now £99.99 at Amazon

This Lenovo tablet comes with its own Google Smart Dock, making it a strong smart home hub, too. The slate itself has an 8-inch 1280 x 800 resolution display, Dolby Atmos speaker system and long-lasting 18-hour battery life. Now reduced to £99.99 at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: was £149, now £119 at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: was £149, now £119 at Amazon

Samsung's own stylish, super portable tablet, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, falls to £119 here. You get an 8.7-inch screen, 32GB of storage space, a 5,100 mAh battery and MediaTek CPU. This weighs just 350 grams, making it super bag friendly. Perfect for streaming content from Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G: was £629, now £559 at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G: was £629, now £559 at Amazon

If you're looking for a super high-end, no-compromise, premium Android tablet then Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE is it, and right now it is reduced by 11% at Amazon. A 12.4-inch screen, 128GB of storage space, 5G compatibility, Snapdragon 750G CPU, included S Pen digital stylus and more are delivered.

For even more great tablet deals be sure to check out T3's Black Friday sales A-Z guide, which rounds up the best places to shop right now for discounts.

We consider the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) to be the absolute best tablet you can buy today. To check the latest prices on this super slate view the pricing chart below, which pulls in today's very best deals on it.