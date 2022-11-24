Samsung 65-inch OLED TV has £850 off in amazing Black Friday deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Many of the best Black Friday deals are on TVs of yesteryear (check out T3's Black Friday TV deals live blog for the latest). Y'know, the ones that have been sat around in a warehouse and need shifting to make room for the newer, pricier ones.

But this Samsung OLED TV deal is something else, because the top-tier S95B is brand new for 2022. And it's the cheapest it's ever been. Not bad seeing as it's a five-star stunner, as said in our review.

This is this year's latest 2022 model of Samsung's only OLED TV, the S95B, in its biggest panel size. But at its smallest price to date. Which is impressive considering the telly has only been on the shelves for a matter of months. Even more impressive given how superb quality this panel is – hence it scoring five stars in T3's S95B review (opens in new tab).

There's a theme for this year's Black Friday sales: a lot of larger-scale TVs are up for offer. From the 75-inch Sony Bravia KD-75X81K, to the 75-inch Samsung TU7020 and 85-inch Samsung AU7100. And while the Samsung S95B isn't available in such scale, even at 65-inch it's got far superior clout when it comes to image quality.

Here at T3 we take deal hunting very seriously, only recommending to our readers the very best prices on products. That's why we've officially checked this TV is retailing for its cheapest ever price with independent price tracking tool camelcamelcamel (opens in new tab), which shows the current £1,549 price has never been beaten.

Why consider the Samsung S95B OLED TV

As said in T3's recent review of this QD-OLED TV: "the Samsung S95B represents remarkable value for money, with awesome picture quality, a comprehensive smart system, and extensive gaming features." High praise indeed.

But it's no surprise: this is a Quantum Dot OLED TV, the likes of which few others make. And certainly not for a price as low as this. That technology makes it possible to avoid any light bleed, but also deliver greater brightness and even more colour saturation. In short, it makes for one of the best-looking panels money can buy right now.

Don't just take our word for it either. The Amazon reviews of the S95B are also super gushy. Here's one verified buyers' glowing five-star review: "the picture is great in any light, but boy does the black on this TV look, well, black. Pitch black." That's the wonder of OLED. And if that's what you're looking for then, well, this could be the best OLED TV available right now for a great price.