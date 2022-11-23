75-inch Sony BRAVIA 4K HDR TV falls to cheapest ever price for Black Friday

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you love your movies and live sports and are currently looking to upgrade your home theatre setup with one of the best 75-inch TVs, then the Sony BRAVIA KD-75X81K is well worth checking out at Amazon right now.

This 75-inch Sony BRAVIA 4K HDR TV is worth checking out as it has just fallen to its lowest-ever price in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

View the 75-inch Sony BRAVIA 4K HDR TV at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Measuring in at a whopping 75 inches, this TV is a home cinema enthusiast's dream set, delivering huge quantities of immersion. Sony makes some of the very best image processors for TVs in the world, and the X1 processor in this TV is no exception, with Ultra HD detail and HDR image quality delivered along with advanced features such as Motionflow technology.

Sony's set also comes with some great audio credentials, too, including X-Balanced Speaker units and Dolby Atmos surround sound.

So the fact this panel is currently 24 per cent off and available for its cheapest-ever price makes it a very attractive upgrade option in our eyes.

(opens in new tab) Sony BRAVIA 75-inch 4K HDR TV (2022): was £1,699 , now £1,299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is this year's latest 2022 model of the Sony BRAVIA 75X81K 4K HDR TV, and in its biggest panel size, too, making this cheapest price deal incredibly welcome. Sony makes some of the absolutely best TVs in the world, and this panel delivers 5-star visuals thanks to its X1 image processor.

Here at T3 we take deal hunting very seriously, only recommending to our readers the very best prices on products. That's why we've officially checked this TV is retailing for its cheapest ever price with independent price tracking tool camelcamelcamel (opens in new tab), which shows the current £1,299 price has never been beaten.

Like the idea of this TV but would prefer a smaller size? Well, the 43-inch version is available right now at Very for £649 (opens in new tab), too.

Indeed, the range of panel sizes on offer in this Sony BRAVIA range is one of the best things about it, with everything from 43-inch screens, through 50, 55, 65 and 75-inch options available. So be sure to browse the range if you're unsure which size would suit your needs best.

Why consider the Sony BRAVIA KD-75X81K 4K HDR TV

As we noted above, Sony BRAVIA is one of the foremost names in TVs in the world, with the Japanese maker boasting decades of top-tier heritage in making great sets.

This model, for example, has a perfect 5-star score on Amazon (opens in new tab), with verified purchasers of the TV incredibly happy with their buy. The most recent reviewer of the TV on Amazon, who gives it a maximum score of 5 stars, states that it is a "wicked TV" with a "great picture" and that the "sound is fine without a soundbar as well."

Other reviews on Amazon are entitled: "Great TV", "Amazing Smart TV", "Very good sound and picture", "Highly recommended" and "You almost certainly won't regret it". This is a TV that every single buyer on Amazon loves.

Which is why we're recommending it to anyone looking for a 75-inch 4K HDR TV upgrade. This is one of the very best Black Friday deals we've seen in the super large TV sector, making it supremely easy to recommend.