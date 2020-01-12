Samsonite vs American Tourister: which brand makes the best luggage?

Samsonite is the world's largest travel luggage company, and as well as its own brand, it also owns the American Tourister brand (as well as Tumi). That’s the number one and number two brands in the world, but is there any difference between them?
- Before you go on holiday, check out T3's ultimate travel guide
- Make sure you're using the best suitcase
- This is the best carry-on luggage
- These are the best backpacks
From Samsonite’s Darts Spinner, Lite-Box and Magnum to American Tourister’s Airconic, Triangolo and ECO Wanderer, it can be tricky to tell the difference between these two brands.
Here’s all you need to now to choose between Samsonite and American Tourister.
Samsonite vs American Tourister: brands
Samsonite and American Tourister are two good ‘ole American brands. It may sound Asian, but Samsonite was founded in Denver, Colorado in the US in 1910. Before its acquisition by Samsonite’s parent company in 1993, American Tourister had been around since 1933, heralding from Providence, Rhode Island in the US. Nowadays the Samsonite brand is best known for expensive luggage for business people and high-end leisure travellers (even personalised versions), while American Tourister is more about affordable, colourful lightweight luggage for mainstream leisure travellers.
Samsonite vs American Tourister: design
Generally speaking, Samsonite issues business-orientated luggage that’s designed to be tough and look professional, whereas American Tourister focuses more on bold colours and innovative designs. However, that’s not to say that Samsonite luggage looks boring. For example, its new Samsonite X Diesel collection (comprising spinner suitcases, laptop backpacks and weekend bags) is a team-up with Diesel featuring a unique with transparent casing fading into black, complete with eye-catching lime green accents. American Tourister’s latest is Airconic, a stylish spinner in five different colours that’s the brand’s lightest ever hardside suitcase. However, while Samsonite’s X Diesel is something different, American Tourister already has suitcases in every colour you can think of, and its products are very often expandable.
Samsonite vs American Tourister: popular ranges
Samsonite
Price: £189
Sizes: 55cm
Volume: 36L
Weight: 2.6kg
Wheels: 4
Colours: White or Petrol Blue
Price: £540/£595/£650
Sizes: 55cm/69cm/76cm
Volume: 40L/71L/91L
Weight: 4.7kg/5.9kg/6.7kg
Wheels: 4
Colours: Aluminium
3. Samsonite Cosmolite Iridescent Spinner
Price: £375/£449/£485/£500
Sizes: 55cm/69cm/75cm/81cm
Volume: 36L/68L/94L/123L
Weight: 1.8kg/2.5kg/2.8kg/3kg
Wheels: 4
Colours: Iridescent
4. Samsonite Neopulse X Diesel
Price: £299/£309/£329/£349
Sizes: 55cm/69cm/75cm/81cm
Volume: 38L/74L/94L/124L
Weight: 2.78kg/3.49kg/3.88kg/4.67kg
Wheels: 4
Colours: Black/Yellow
5. Samsonite Proxis Biz laptop backpack
Price: £149/£159
Sizes: for 14-inch/15.6-inch laptop
Volume: 12L/18L
Weight: 0.9kg/1.1kg
Colours: Silver, Black, Petrol Blue, Honey Gold
Price: £175/£195/£205
Sizes: 55cm/69cm/75cm
Volume: 38L/80L/104L
Weight: 2.5kg/3.8kg/3.9kg
Wheels: 4
Colours: Rust Red, Dark Blue, Black, Caribbean Blue, Dusty Green, Soft Rose
American Tourister
1. American Tourister Airconic
Price: £115/£125/£135
Sizes: 55cm/67cm/77cm
Volume: 33.5L/67L/101L
Weight: 2kg/2.7kg/3.2kg
Wheels: 4
Colours: Cool Grey, Living Coral, Purist Blue, Onyx Black, Midnight Navy
2. American Tourister Triangolo Spinner
Price: £135/£149/£159
Sizes: 55cm/67cm/76cm
Volume: 35L/57L/97L
Weight: 2.49kg/3.41kg/4.19kg
Wheels: 4
Colours: Halo Blue, Onyx Black, Rose Gold
Price: £345/£395
Sizes: 55cm/67cm
Volume: 34L/64L
Weight: 4.3kg/5.3kg
Wheels: 4
Colours: Silver, Coral, Lime, Blue, Pink
4. American Tourister Soundbox Spinner Expandable
Price: £119/£135/£149
Sizes: 55cm/67cm/77cm
Volume (expandable): 35.5-41L/71.5-81L/97-110L
Weight: 2.6kg/3.7kg/4.2kg
Wheels: 4
Colours: Jade Green, Bass Black, Midnight Navy, Lightning Pink, Golden Yellow, Coral Red, Purple Orchid, Hot Pink
5. American Tourister Eco Wanderer
Price: £109/£125
Sizes: 67cm/79cm
Volume (expandable): 73.5-81L/113-121L
Weight: 3.2kg/3.7kg
Wheels: 4
Colours: Black, Navy, Grey
Price: £119/£129/£139
Sizes: 55cm/67cm/77cm
Volume (expandable): 35.5-41L/70-81L/100-114 L
Weight: 2.6kg/3.7kg/4.3kg
Wheels: 4
Colours: Petrol Blue, Sky Silver, Black, Lavender, Coral Pink, Soft Mint
Samsonite vs American Tourister: availability
As the first and second biggest luggage brands in the world, Samsonite vs American Tourister is not hard to come by. As well as being sold on the Samsonite website and the American Tourister website.
Both are sold on Amazon as well as by the likes of John Lewis, House Of Fraser and Selfridges and Walmart.
Samsonite has its own stores in Tottenham Court Road, London and Westfield London shopping centre in White City, London.
- Buy Samsonite luggage from Amazon
- Buy Samsonite luggage from John Lewis
- Buy Samsonite luggage from Luggage Superstore
- Buy Samsonite luggage from Walmart
- Buy American Tourister luggage from Amazon
- Buy American Tourister luggage from John Lewis
- Buy American Tourister luggage from Sports Direct
- Buy American Tourister luggage from Walmart
Liked this?
- Carry-on suitcase vs backpack
- Make sure you're using the best suitcase
- This is the best carry-on luggage