Rugged Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch leaked ahead of debut at CES

Huami, the Chinese company behind wearable and fitness brand Amazfit, is expected to announce its new T-Rex smartwatch at CES in Las Vegas.

The world’s largest technology show and home to major new product announcements from almost all tech companies, CES kicks off next week.

First expected to launch in China on 8 January, Huami has now seemingly delayed the Amazfit T-Rex’s big reveal until 8 January, according to a marketing image posted this week to the Chinese social network Weibo.

Coming from Huami itself and first reported by GadgetsAndWearables , the new image doesn’t give much away, other than the T-Rex name and the 8 January date. The watch’s silhouette can be seen, and this general shape looks similar to a recent leak where the T-Rex appeared the Amazfit smartphone app.

(Image credit: Huami)

A screenshot of the watch accidentally appearing during the pairing process of the Amazfit app shows a chunky, outdoorsy smartwatch with a bulky bezel and rubber strap. This looks like a particularly large fitness watch, although we don’t know the exact size just yet.

We also know the T-Rex has passed through the Federal Communications Commission, as is normal procedure for new electronic devices with wireless technologies destined for the US market. The FCC filing for the Amazfit T-Rex mentioned a heart rate monitor, Bluetooth 5, water resistance to 5ATM (about 50 metres), a 390mAh battery and integrated GPS, so you can leave your phone at home when going for a run.

(Image credit: Huami)

Unusually for a smartwatch, the T-Rex has no fewer than four physical buttons. These are labelled as Select, Back, Up and Down. We imagine these will make it easy to track exercise on the move, and without trying to tap and swipe at the touchscreen while running.

As well as the T-Rex, Amazfit has said it will announce a second new smartwatch at CES, called the Bip S. Nothing is known about this watch, other than Amazfit’s claim of an, “ultra-long” battery life.

