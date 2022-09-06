Grand Theft Auto V gets final farewell from Rockstar fuelling GTA 6 speculation

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A new farewell message from Rockstar Games regarding Grand Theft Auto V has the web convinced that an announcement surrounding GTA 6 is on the way.

As posted to Rockstar's official website (opens in new tab), the studio has uploaded a new "thank you" message to those that have worked on both GTA V and GTA Online since the game's original launch in September 2013. During this, the studio has listed a full list of credits from game testers and animators to marketing and scriptwriters – everyone has seemingly been included.

This, alongside Rockstar confirming that "more development resources" will be allocated towards GTA 6 as Red Dead Online content comes to an end, has only fuelled further speculation (opens in new tab) online that more details will be revealed soon.

The full message reads as such: "Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online represent the combined efforts of our global team over many years. We want to acknowledge and thank everyone who has contributed to these games, from their original launch in 2013 all the way through to present day."

Rockstar officially confirmed in February that a new entry in the GTA series is finally in "active development" following years of speculation. A Bloomberg report then revealed that one of the lead characters in GTA 6 will be a female of Latino heritage, taking inspiration from infamous bank robbers, Bonnie and Clyde. It was also rumoured to be set in a fictionalised version of Miami.

A number of Rockstar employees then shared their beliefs on when a release date for GTA 6 could actually happen, mentioning that the game is likely "two years away" at the least. Last a month a new rumour surrounding GTA 6 stated that the sequel will fix Grand Theft Auto V's biggest issue , as Rockstar is supposedly returning to how it previously approached single-player DLC.

Meanwhile, Rockstar itself released a next-gen version of GTA V on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X earlier this year. Check out T3's Grand Theft Auto V review to see if it's worth revisiting the adventure of Michael, Franklin and Trevor almost nine years on.

Alternatively, head to T3's GTA 6 hub for all the latest news, rumours, leaks and everything else – including, why history suggests we won't hear any more details until October.