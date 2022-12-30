Report: Apple cancels the 14-inch iPad Pro; plans OLED Pros for 2024 instead

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It seems the rumoured 14-inch mini-LED iPad Pro is no more. Multiple reports predicted Apple would make its biggest-ever iPad for a 2023 release, but a new report pours cold water on that: apparently Apple has cancelled its plans for the 14-inch model altogether, preferring instead to concentrate on OLED versions of the current iPad Pro models.

That's according to display analyst Ross Young, as quoted (opens in new tab) by MacRumors. Young has proved to be accurate in the past, and he says that Apple has now either cancelled or massively delayed plans to make its biggest ever iPad Pro.

New OLED iPad Pros are on their way, but you'll need to wait

According to Young, Apple's next iPad Pros will be OLED and Apple no longer intends to make mini-LED iPad Pros. There will be two display sizes, both very slightly larger than the current Pros, and they'll ship in the first quarter of 2024.

When I say the new models will be "very slightly larger", I mean it. Young says that the 11-inch model will grow to have an 11.1-inch display, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will become 13 inches. The device bezels are likely to be slimmer, which might mean identical external dimensions to the current Pros – something that existing users might welcome if they've already bought compatible accessories such as smart keyboards.

Although the 14-inch iPad Pro isn't happening, that doesn't mean Apple has given up on the idea of big iPads. According to Bloomberg, Apple still wants to create bigger models – and The Information says that a 16-inch iPad is in development. However, that was predicted for a late-2023 launch. If that's still the case, an OLED display is highly unlikely.