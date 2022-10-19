iPad Pro rumoured to get massive screen upgrade – but there's a catch

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Apple's brand new iPad Pro line-up was announced less than 24 hours ago, alongside the Apple TV 4K and the new iPad 10th generation. The Pro's got an updated processor, with the new M2 chip making its way to the iPad range, as well as Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and a host of software upgrades courtesy of iPadOS 16.

But rumours are already flying about future upgrades.

This time, Ross Young (opens in new tab), CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, has pointed to a substantial display upgrade for the iPad Pro range. In a Twitter thread posted in response to the new iPad Pro models, Young suggested that future iterations of the iPad Pro would benefit from OLED technology, rather than the mini-LED panels used currently. That means greater resolution and detailing, on top of what is an already brilliant display.

He suggests that the 2024 models with OLED panels will remain available in the 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants we've become accustomed to. Rumours have been floating around about a 14-inch iPad variant, but that doesn't look set to be part of this line-up.

Traditionally, OLED panels haven't had the brightness required to keep pace with Apple's devices. But Young suggests Apple will utilise a double stack OLED panel, likely chosen to combat this with additional brightness, and to help beat screen burn-in.

It won't come soon though. Young suggests that this technology will hit the market in 2024, so users will have to wait to get their hands on an OLED iPad Pro. That could be a landmark year for iPads, as market analyst, Ben Wood, suggested a foldable iPad could be seen in 2024 as well.

Does the iPad need an OLED display?

When it comes to an iPad screen, you need durability. Mini-LED is more long-lasting than OLED, which makes it pretty well-suited for use as the iPad display.

Don't get me wrong, resolution and image quality are important too, particularly when we're talking about premium devices. But the current line-up of display panels are no slouches, leaving this feeling like a solution to a problem that isn't really there.