Apple iPad Pro M2 launches with 11 and 12.9 inch models

The iPad Pro just got even more powerful. The new models announced today are the best iPads yet, featuring Apple's latest M2 chip as well as a change of features that make the machines all the more suited for creative work on the move.

The M2 chip, which also features in the new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air features an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU to run significantly faster than the M1 – a chip that was already more powerful than anything else in a tablet. This power, and the features that come alongside it, are designed to make the iPad a tool that is capable of coping with the demands of photographers, videographers and graphic artists. Users who in the past would have been limited to MacBook Pros for something portable.

This is paired with up to 16GB of unified memory, 2TB storage and either a 12.9-inch Mini-LED XDR display or a smaller11-inch liquid retina display. One of the biggest benefits of the iPad Pro over laptops such as the MacBook Pro is a touch display and now on these new models, the Apple Pencil can be detected up to 12mm above the screen. This allows artists more control over where they place their pencil marks.

(Image credit: Apple)

Both new iPad Pro models also feature Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and 5G on the Wi-Fi and cellular models. For video shooters, the iPads can also now capture footage in ProRes format using the rear wide and ultra-wide cameras in 4K at 30fps.

Thanks to iPad OS 16, the devices will also feature Stage Manager, which allows a full multi-tasking experience that makes the iPad feel more like a laptop. On these models you will also be able to use it to link to an external display (up to 6K) later in the year.

Paired with the Apple Magic Keyboard, these new iPad Pro models not only look and behave like laptops but they have more power than most full laptops on the market. I look forward to trying one out to see if it can really make me leave my MacBook Pro at home.

The iPad Pro M2 is on sale from 26th October, priced from £899 / $799 for the 11-inch model or £1249 / $1099 for the 12.9-inch model.