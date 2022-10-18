This new iPad feature is making me reach for my wallet

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Apple has just released the brand new iPad. Sitting below the costlier iPad Pro and iPad Air models, the base model iPad has been redesigned to look more similar to its bigger brothers.

Amongst the headline features, the iPad gets a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and is powered by the A14 Bionic chip. That's the same powerhouse found in the old iPhone 12, and represents a jump in power over the old iPad 10.2-inch.

It also gets a USB-C port for charging and attaching accessories, doing away with the Lightning port that Apple is renowned for. You'll get Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and support for 5G on the cellular model, with a new Magic Keyboard Folio which has been specifically designed to bring a fantastic typing experience to the iPad.

Bizarrely, the iPad retains support for the first generation of Apple Pencil, rather than the second generation which is used with the other iPad models. It was suggested that the flat-edged design would enable this model to support the newer pencil. Instead, the first generation will come with a redesigned packaging to include a USB-C to Apple Pencil adapter.

But there is one feature that has me reaching for my wallet. The front-facing camera is 12MP ultra-wide sensor – but it's located on the landscape edge, rather than the portrait edge. This feature has never been seen on any other iPad, and it's a revelation.

I don't know a single person who video calls on the iPad in portrait mode. Instead, users of any other iPad model are left on the side of the shot, with the most unflattering angle possible. Having a front-facing camera on the landscape edge is a brilliant move for the iPad. I'd wager that most people using an iPad – particularly the cheaper models – spend a lot of time using it for video calling.

Pricing on the iPad starts at £499 and comes in four colours: blue, pink, yellow, and silver. There will be options with 64GB or 256GB of storage, and an option with 5G connectivity. You can pre-order from today, with models set to hit stores on October 26th.