iPad case spotted in US retailer leaks possible redesign for the base model

We're expecting Apple to launch their new products any day now. With that impending release comes a spate of rumours surrounding what we could be about to see.

We already reported on a massive upgrade for the cheapest iPad last week. Now, one Twitter user has posted (opens in new tab) images of a case on sale in US retailer, Target, showing off a new design for the iPad 10.2-inch.

The sketches on the packaging show a design with squared-edges, similar to those found on the iPad Air, iPad Pro and the iPhone 14. It also lists support for the Apple Pencil 2. That makes sense with the square-edge design, but could also strengthen rumours that the new iPad base model will scrap the lightning port in favour of the USB-C.

The camera appears to still be a single sensor design, though the sensor looks more akin to the one on the more costly iPad's, with a protruding sensor.

We aren't able to gleam any details of the internals from these images, but I'd expect to see an updated processor in there too. The ninth generation used the A13 Bionic chip from the iPhone 11, but with the iPad Air progressing to an M1 processor, there's room for that to improve without creating additional competition. I'd hope to see the A15 Bionic used, though the A14 might be more realistic.

What to expect from Apple's October event

As well as the update to the base model iPad, we're also expecting the iPad Pro to be updated with the M2 Chip. However, leaked information suggests that the 11-inch iPad Pro won't receive a display upgrade to feature the mini-LED display found on the 12.9-inch variant.

Other rumours have suggested updates the to Macbook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch, specifically to introduce the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. Little has been leaked on this though, suggesting it may be held back for unveiling at a later date.